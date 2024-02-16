Best Presidents' Day 2024 deals on electric ranges from top brands

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, LG, Whirlpool

Upgrade your kitchen appliances this Presidents' Day. Now is the perfect time to replace your old, outdated range, since all of the top appliance brands and retailers are offering really great deals on popular models this weekend.

When it comes to electric ranges, we're seeing deals from Samsung and LG, as well as online retailers like Wayfair, Best Buy and Home Depot, that should not be missed. Tap the links below to head straight to the Presidents' Day sales, or read on for our top electric range picks this Presidents' Day.

Save up to $850 on ranges from Samsung

Samsung

When it comes to major kitchen appliances, Samsung's Bespoke line is top-notch. The range models offer Wi-Fi connectivity and are part of the company's SmartThings ecosystem. This means you're able to monitor and control all of your Samsung SmartThings appliances -- including this electric range -- from a single smartphone app. It even responds to voice commands.

This Bespoke 6.3 cu. ft smart front control slide-in electric range from Samsung comes in four stainless steel finishes (that are fingerprint resistant) and includes air fry and convection oven capabilities. You also get an easy-to-install slide-in design and a steam cleaning feature.

This is just one of the popular electric ranges that are on sale at Samsung's Presidents' Day sale. You can purchase this one for just $1,299, which is 37% off. If you choose to finance it through Samsung, you'll pay $54.13 per month for 24 months (with zero interest).

You also get free delivery, free installation and free haul away of your old appliance.

To discover even more great deals on major appliances available right now, check out our expanded coverage of the Samsung Presidents' Day sale.

LG is offering up to 30% off electric ranges

LG

Head over to LG's website right now to get $500 off this popular 7.3 cu. ft. smart electric double range that offers slide-in installation, as well as convection, air fry and air sous vide functions.

This popular stainless steel appliance comes in either a silver or black finish and is one of LG's best sellers. Thanks to the expanded space offered by this double range, it's perfect for large family gatherings and holiday entertaining.

For a limited time, this electric range is on sale for $2,499 -- a savings of $500 off its regular price of $2,999. Plus, you'll get a free extra year limited warranty. Free in-home delivery is also included.

You'll save more when you buy more during LG's Presidents' Day sale. Bundle two or more appliances and you'll get $100 in extra instant savings per appliance, or an additional $500 off your total when you bundle four appliances or more. This sale ends Feb. 28, 2024.

Save up to 40% off on electric ranges at Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed prices dramatically on a wide range of popular major appliances this Presidents' Day. So if you've been thinking about giving your kitchen a makeover, now's the time to do it.

This stainless steel Whirlpool range comes in three finishes -- silver, white and black. Features offered by this electric range include five cooking elements, a ceramic cooktop surface, steam cleaning and the ability to accommodate multiple courses simultaneously. Plus, the oven pre-heats in less than five minutes.

Right now, you can save $410 on this self-cleaning 6.7 cu. ft. Whirlpool double oven electric convection range. Pay just $1,300 at Best Buy this Presidents' Day.

Save hundreds on electric ranges at Wayfair

Wayfare

There's no shortage of kitchen goods on sale at the Wayfair Presidents' Day sale, and yes, that includes big savings on the best electric ranges.

This 6.3 cu. ft. electric range by Samsung comes in your choice of either silver or black stainless steel. It offers a self-cleaning feature, five burners, a built in timer, Sabbath mode and a slew of other useful functions.

Using little to no oil, you can quickly prepare your favorite fried foods right in your oven. No preheating is required and an air fry tray is included. You also get a removable, non-stick griddle with your cooktop that's perfectly sized for the griddle burners. When you're done, the griddle conveniently stores in the range storage drawer.

This popular Samsung smart, freestanding electric range with a no-preheat air fry feature, plus convection and griddle capabilities, is on sale for just $999 this Presidents' Day at Wayfair. That represents an instant savings of 20%.

Save up to $800 off ranges at The Home Depot

Home Depot

Just like many of the other major appliance retailers, The Home Depot is currently hosting a Presidents' Day sale with a ton of great deals on all sorts of kitchen appliances. You'll get extra savings if you bundle multiple major appliances together when making your purchase.

This Samsung range's features include a five burner countertop, air fry and convection cooking capabilities, the company's rapid boil feature, a fingerprint resistant finish, an integrated storage drawer and steam cleaning.

And because this range is part of Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, you can manage and control it using a smartphone app or voice commands. You'll love how this elevated design range looks in your kitchen. Plus, you'll save time and effort preparing meals with it.

We found this Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. smart, Wi-Fi enabled convection range in stainless steel on sale at The Home Depot for just $798, which represents a savings of $301 (or 27% off).