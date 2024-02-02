5 best Le Creuset deals you can get right now: Save up to 43%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Le Creuset is one of the most popular cookware brands in the country. The brand is lauded by home cooks and chefs alike for the cookware's quality and longevity, as well as for the kaleidoscope of vibrant colors its pots and pans come in. As many cooks know, Le Creuset is top-of-the-line, so its products are far from cheap. Le Creuset cookware is usually priced at $100 or higher.

Luckily, we've noticed multiple retailers this week, including Amazon, Nordstrom and Williams-Sonoma, have quietly put some top-rated Le Creuset products on sale. Right now, you can get Le Creuset cookware and cooking tools for up to 43% off, including the famous 7.25-quart Dutch oven, which rarely goes on sale. There are deals direct from Le Creuset, too, if you prefer to shop the company's own website.

If you've been eyeing a Le Creuset for yourself, we highly advise you take advantage of these incredible deals. Read on for our top picks, or tap the button below to check out all of Le Creuset's sale offerings.

Le Creuset round Dutch oven (7.25 qt.): Save up to 26% off

Le Creuset's most famous piece of cookware is on sale on Amazon; price varies by color. The colors currently on sale are flame (26% off), cerise (21% off) and marseille (21% off). This amounts to a savings between $95 and $121 off. We also noticed that deep teal, which is sold out on the Le Creuset website, is 23% off its original price of $460.

The Dutch oven is Le Creuset's best-selling product, so scoring a discount at all is no easy feat. Second, when the Dutch oven does go on sale, it's typically just the smaller sizes, such as the 3.5-quart, which is limiting in terms of how much you can cook.

With all this said, don't wait on this deal on the 7.25-quart Le Creuset dutch oven. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.8 stars.

Le Creuset Heritage three-piece rectangular baking dish set: Save 31%

Shoppers may not know this upon first glance, but this is an incredible three-for-one deal. One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts, Rachel Center, told us she just bought one of the brand's casserole dishes for the same price.

The Le Creuset baking dish set comes with one small, one-quart dish (7.5 inches), one medium, 2.5-quart dish (ten inches) and one large, four-quart dish (12.5 inches). The small baking dish is great for making small batch desserts such as brownies or banana bread. The medium baking dish is great for meals for one, including quiche or pot pie, and the large baking dish is a traditional casserole dish, which can be used to make a large batch of roasted vegetables, lasagna, scalloped potatoes and more.

Each of the baking dishes are made of a stone that is nonstick and can handle oven temperatures up to 500 degrees. Amazon reviewers rate the set 4.4 stars.

9" Le Creuset Signature skillet: Save up to 43%

Like the Dutch oven, the deal you get on this Le Creuset Signature skillet depends on the color. At Amazon, you can save on the artichaut (green), oyster (gray), teal and white colorways. We found the maroon-like rhone color on sale for $75 off at Nordstrom.

The skillet is made of a coated cast iron, so you don't have to worry about seasoning the pan like with raw cast iron skillets. Cast iron is known for holding onto heat really well, making it great for creating crusty yet succulent sears on meats -- especially steaks. We really like the two pour spouts on this skillet too, which is not the norm for pans.

The Le Creuset Signature skillet can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees in the oven and is compatible with ceramic, electric, gas, halogen and induction cooktops. The brand also says you can put this in the dishwasher, but we recommend hand washing to increase the pan's longevity.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron skinny grill: Save 41%

The Le Creuset enameled cast iron skinny grill is great for people who want to get those irresistible grill marks on their food, but either don't have a grill, or have one but can't use their outdoor grill year round. The lines, as well as the cast iron's ability to hold onto heat well, will result in an excellent sear that elevates the flavor of whatever you're cooking, whether that's a burger or veggies.

The skinny grill takes up the space of one burner, can handle up to 500 degrees of heat and is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. It comes in 15 colors that can be found across many other Le Creuset products, including flame, nectar, agave, sea salt and more. The brand recommends you only use medium heat. Like the skillet, it's advised to hand wash this only.

This Le Creuset grill is a Williams-Sonoma exclusive. Get it on sale for $120, reduced from $205.

Le Creuset stainless steel mixing bowl set: Save 30%

A quality stainless steel mixing bowl set can last a lifetime, which is why we're recommending this three-piece set from Le Creuset. These stainless steel bowls go beyond the basic models, coming equipped with lids, which makes them great for storing leftovers and batters in the fridge. They also have non-slip bases, ensuring that the bowls stay firmly in place during vigorous stirring.

The set includes a large five-quart bowl, a medium three-quart bowl and a small 1.5-quart bowl. You can use the large bowl for mixing large batches of chocolate chip cookies, the medium bowl is perfect for tossing together a salad for one, and the small bowl is ideal for whisking eggs and dressings. They have ridges that allow for a better grip while pouring.

These Le Creuset mixing bowls nest together for easier storage. Plus, they're dishwasher safe. Get them now at Nordstrom for $84, reduced from $120.