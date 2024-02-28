The best stick vacuums for keeping a sparkling clean house

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Traditional vacuums may be powerful tools, but they're a little too large for some folks. Not only are they big and clunky, but they take up precious storage space in your home. If you want to reclaim a bit of that space for yourself, a small but mighty stick vacuum may be the best solution for you.

The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless while still offering strong suction power. Some also come with great extra features, including multiple brush heads, a digital display that allows you to see how much battery life is left, and multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean -- perfect for people living with household allergies. If you have pets, a stick vacuum can even help bring down the amount of dander floating around the air.

With so many stick vacuums on the market though, it can be hard to find the right one for your home. That's why we did all the work for you and rounded up the best stick vacuums of 2024. Some of these customer-loved vacs from top brands, including Samsung, Dyson and Shark, are on sale now.

Below, find our picks for some of the best stick vacuum sales you'll find at multiple online retailers right now. Then your spring cleaning can officially commence.

Best stick vacuums in 2024

Best overall: Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. That means it's a capable cleaning appliance to help you tackle just about any mess you encounter.

It includes the brand's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter. It also has a telescoping tool to help you access hard-to-reach parts of your home for a more thorough clean when you can't reach it with your arms alone.

A turbo brush specifically conquers carpets, and a digital display keeps you abreast of the power level. That way you aren't halfway through a cleaning job and the vacuum shuts down on you. No one likes it when that happens.

In addition, its Cleaning Station can automatically empty itself with the push of a button, which means you don't have to dirty your hands trying to tackle that part yourself.

Regularly $649, you can find this top-rated stick vacuum on sale at Amazon for $340 (48% off).

Best budget stick vacuum: Tineco A11 Pet

Amazon

Don't let the fact that this stick vacuum is geared toward pet messes fool you. That's just one of the many things it's good at - and its budget price makes it well worth testing to see that.

This unit's 450W motor makes it super easy to power through any mess, whether you're cleaning up on carpet or rugs or hardwood flooring. It also tends to target messes with hair thanks to its specially-designed brush to make it simple to clean while getting rid of the other debris it collects while running.

When you operate the vacuum it will only allow cleaner air to be let out into your home, too, thanks to a four-stage filtration system that captures fine particulates in the air. That means dust and pollen, so you can expect a less allergen-laden house, especially if you do have pets.

One of the most exciting aspects of this vacuum is the fact that it can be converted to a portable hand vacuum with a miniature power brush, dusting brush, and crevice tool. For less than $200, it's a great stick vacuum with multiple abilities that help make it work as an all-purpose appliance.

Best for pet hair: Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum

Amazon

This stick vacuum was designed specifically to tackle pet hair on multiple surfaces, including rugs, carpets, tile and hardwood. If you have a dog or cat that's constantly leaving hair everywhere, you'll want to come back to this one again and again.

It comes with a HEPA filtration system and an anti-allergen seal that helps trap pet dander as well as other allergens lingering on the floor. This model can be used for 40 minutes before it needs charging.

It doubles as a hand vacuum, so if you find smaller messes that need to be picked up but don't quite necessitate you dragging the entire vacuum out, this is a great option for that, especially for pets.

Best corded stick vacuum: Shark Ultralight PetPro

Amazon

The Shark Ultralight PetPro vacuum weighs just under three pounds, making it the lightest vacuum on this entire list. It features Shark's PowerFin, plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring.

The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home. We also like the odor-neutralizing tech built in, which is great for pet-owning families.

"I love this vacuum," one Amazon reviewer says. "We have three dogs and it does a tremendous job picking up the dog hair.

"I had a Dyson before this vacuum and I am very pleased with the quality and suction of the Shark. I can't say enough good things about this vacuum cleaner. It is lightweight and easy to use."

You'll find that this super light vacuum is the easiest to maneuver out of our selection of products even though it's corded, so if you'd prefer something simpler to push or easier to store, this might be your best bet.

Best premium stick vacuum: Dyson Gen5detect



Dyson

The Dyson Gen5detect stick vacuum comes at a premium price, but it's well worth it. It features a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM. Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

The vacuum features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.99% of particles and 99.9% of viruses.

It also includes a Fluffy Optic cleaner head, with a lighting system that can reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. It also features a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction and a new user interface that can show you when your surface is clean. Bars on the LCD screen also rise and fall according to the volume of particles being removed in real-time.

If you need an appliance that can handle just about anything you need it to, feel free to splurge on this stick vacuum wonder. Regularly $950, this advanced Dyson stick vacuum is on sale for $730 when you buy it from Amazon.

How to choose the right stick vacuum for you

Want to buy a new stick vacuum? You should consider a few important things first. Check out the kinds of floors in your home. Are they mostly hardwood? Low-pile carpet? Tile? You need to buy a vacuum based on what you'll be cleaning regularly.

Also, consider your home's size and layout. If you have a larger house, look for a vacuum with a long runtime or cord to avoid constant recharging. Pet hair? Get a model with specialized brushes and powerful suction to clean it all up quickly.

You'll also need to decide between corded and cordless. Corded vacuums deliver consistent power, great for big cleans. But the cord limits your reach. Cordless models mean you can move from room to room without having to unplug and replug the power cord. Just be aware runtime depends on battery life, which is also something important to look into. Some only last for about an hour, while others can run well past 120 minutes.

Of course, suction power is also key. Check the motor wattage and suction ratings. Strong suction gobbles up dirt, dust and debris. For allergy sufferers, look for advanced filtration like HEPA to trap tiny particles and keep the air in your home as clean as possible.