Many mattresses sold online these days come to your doorstep in a box. You simply unroll them and wait for them to decompress -- no too-tight door frames or pricey delivery person involved. If you're tired of awkwardly hauling a hefty mattress into your home (and don't feel like paying extra for help transporting or setting everything up), these boxed mattresses are the way to go.

"These mattresses are often popular for their convenience, easy setup and generous trial periods," board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials.

Long gone are the days of bare-bones boxed mattresses. There are tons of features available now. You can find memory foam and hybrid boxed mattresses, cooling technology and pressure-relieving features, and so much more. You may be wondering if boxed mattresses are more affordable than their flat-laying counterparts. Not necessarily, but the convenience may make up for it.

So, which of the many boxed mattress options are best? Allow us to be your mattress advisor. Ahead, the best mattresses in a box for 2023 that are rated 4 stars or more.

Best hybrid mattress : Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Leesa

Check out this deal on the Leesa hybrid mattress.

There's been a lot of buzz around hybrids, but just in case you don't know what that means, we've got you covered.

"Hybrid mattresses have a combination of springs and foam or latex," board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan told CBS Essentials. "They offer a balance of support, comfort and cooling."

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable, hole-punched layer to let airflow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Hot sleepers

People with hip or back problems and who may need pressure relief

Great for allergies : Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress

Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel -- not too hard, not too soft. It's also a great, balanced option for people with allergies; it's made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials. It's available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

The stretch knit outer cover adds an extra layer of breathability to help you sleep soundly at night. Two more layers -- one of memory foam and another of transition foam -- can further elevate comfort levels by contouring to your body.

Typically sold for $328, this Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress is currently marked down to $300.

Allergies

Sleepers who prefer a medium-firm feel

Temperature regulating : Nora medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

Check out this eye-popping deal on a popular Nora hybrid mattress.

This mattress is 12 inches thick (on the plusher side of standard mattresses) and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

While this mattress normally sells for $1,020, nimble shoppers can pick this up for just $570 -- that's a 44% discount for anyone keeping track. Don't wait for this deal to pass you by; shop this cool, comfortable, and temperature-regulating mattress by Nora today.

People who tend to wake up if they got too hot or too cold

Those seeking a hybrid mattress

Great for back and stomach sleepers : Helix Dusk mattress

Helix

Helix says its Dusk mattress is its best model for back and stomach sleepers.

This four-layer hybrid mattress features Helix's most popular, medium-density feel choice -- not too firm and not too soft. This Helix mattress reacts and contours to your body, but limits motion transfer, thanks to its latex-foam alternative comfort layer and body shape layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This Helix mattress is on sale now for $1,099. That's an impressive 20% markdown from the mattress's original price ($1,374).

Back and stomach sleepers

Couples who share a bed

Those seeking a mattress that's not too firm and not too soft

Best balanced support : Sweetnight memory foam mattress in a box



Sweetnight via Amazon

This memory foam mattress is touted as sag-resistant -- a must for anyone who enjoys sleeping on their stomach but doesn't want to feel like they've sunken into their mattress.

This bedroom essential is constructed with individually wrapped innersprings and features gel memory foam for support and pressure relief. This combination of memory foam that contours to your body and individually wrapped coils (perfect for motion isolation) result in an impressively balanced mattress for any kind of sleeper.

The medium-firm feeling mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes.

Buyers on a budget

Stomach sleepers or anyone who prefers a mix of comfy memory foam and motion isolating innerspring coils

Great for those who share a bed : Tuft & Needle Mint mattress



Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle recommends this boxed mattress for back and side sleepers, as well as those who share a bed. The mattress is topped with adaptive foam to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. Its reinforced support edges help you get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner.

This mattress features a removable, washable cover. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Normally this plush mattress is available for $1,595, but customers can use code MATTRESS15 to save an additional 15%. That means you can currently pick up a queen size version for $1,356.

Those who share a bed

Back and side sleepers

Best cooling mattress : Essentia Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula; the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is said to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

This mattress's adaptive organic latex foam sleep surface can be great for providing relief and support to common pressure points.

This best cooling mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

People who value organic options

Hot sleepers

Generous trial period : The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

This boxed mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you sleep cool. It can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost. This Nectar mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

Quick shoppers act fast -- Nectar's ongoing Fall sale won't last forever, but it does mean that you can save 33% off of any of their products. Yes, that includes the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress, which is available for $999 (normally $1,499).

People who like to try before they buy

Hot sleepers

Best memory foam mattress : The Casper mattress

Casper

This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom essential features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

People who prefer memory foam

Hot sleepers

How often should you replace your mattress?

You should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ, according to the American Sleep Association.

But how exactly do you know if it's time to let your old mattress go?

"It depends on how someone uses it, takes care of it, how much someone weighs and more," Satyan says. "If you start noticing a mattress is not as comfortable or you're having more pain than you used to, it may be time to change the mattress."

How we chose these mattresses

When picking the best mattresses in a box of 2023, we considered a number of important factors. For a closer look at how we review mattresses, here is what we prioritized:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses.

We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.

