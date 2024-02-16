NBA All-Star Weekend schedule for 2024: See when all the games and contests are set to air

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trailblazers reacts during the first quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's NBA All-Star Weekend, and basketball fans are gearing up for one of the biggest parties in sports. The three-day event is filled with skills challenges, games and contests, including the always-popular dunk contest. It all leads up to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday with captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In short, you're in for three days of fantastic basketball. From Friday's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to the Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest on Saturday, you won't want to miss a single event of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

When is 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled from Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 through Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. All-Star Weekend 2024 will be held in Indianapolis, IN.

When is the NBA All-Star three-point contest?

Part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night, the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The second event of the night following the skills challenge, the three-point contest is always filled with highlight reel-worthy moments and dazzling three-point shots.

All-Star Saturday Night will air on TNT starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

Athletes participating in the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest:

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Bucks) *

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Hawks)

* defending champion

When is the NBA All-Star slam-dunk contest?

The 2024 All-Star dunk contest will be the fourth event on Saturday, Feb. 17. Part of the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night, the slam-dunk contest is scheduled to be the last event of the night following the skills challenge, 3-point contest and the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point challenge.

All-Star Saturday Night will air on TNT starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

NBA 2024 slam-dunk participants:

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) *

Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

* defending champion

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The crown jewel of NBA All-Star Weekend, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will broadcast live on TNT and TBS and stream on the platforms featured below.

The 2024 All-Star Game starters:

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (*)

Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Backcourt: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Backcourt: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Frontcourt: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Backcourt: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

*NBA commissioner Alan Silver named Trae Young and Scottie Barnes as replacements for the injured Joel Embiid and Julius Randle, a reserve player for All-Stars East.

Full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule for 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 16 and culminates Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. All time Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 16

11:30 a.m., Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m., Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV & NBA App)

7 p.m., NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m., Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m., NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

2 p.m., HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

7 p.m., Commissioner Adam Silver news conference (NBA TV & NBA App)

8 p.m., All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

Slam Dunk

Sunday, Feb. 18

8:00 p.m., 2024 NBA All-Star Game (TNT/TBS)

Where can you stream NBA All-Star Weekend?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Getty Images

If your cable subscription doesn't include TNT, ESPN and NBA TV, or if you don't have a cable subscription at all, you can still stream NBA All-Star Weekend, including the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. You can even stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend for free.

You can catch all the NBA All-Star Weekend contests and games live on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local and nationally aired NBA games. Packages include your local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates, plus TNT, ESPN, NBA TV, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the 2024 NBA season, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers college football, NFL, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch major sporting events up to 72 hours after they air with Fubo Lookback.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NBA TV and NFL Network.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

You can add on a subscription to NBA League Pass to watch out-of-market NBA games for an extra $15 per month.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer's entry level Orange plan ($40 per month) includes TNT, TBS and ESPN. For a more complete sports-watching solution, consider upgrading to Orange + Blue ($60 per month) -- you'll get local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus the NFL Network.

Note that Sling TV does not carry NBA TV.

The streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $20 for the Orange tier or $30 for the Orange + Blue tier. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are up to 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to all nationally televised NBA All-Star Weekend games and contests.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Sling TV doesn't include CBS-aired games. If you're looking to stream CBS-aired NFL games with one platform, FuboTV or Hulu+ Live TV are better choices for the 2024-5 NFL season.

Upgrade to Sling TV + NBA League Pass for the best value

If you're looking to stream every NBA games this season (even out-of-market games) and still get access to local programming, your best option is through a subscription to Sling TV + NBA League Pass.

Sling TV has a special NBA Prepay Bundle offer for those interested in NBA League Pass: You can prepay for three months of the NBA League Pass basketball streaming service and get all the channels in the Orange tier for $135. That works out to $45 per month. (One month of Orange + NBA League Pass regularly costs $55, so this combo plan is the best value.)

You can watch NBA All-Star Weekend live with the Sling TV orange tier. The events will be available to stream on NBA League Pass three hours after the live broadcast.

NBA League Pass is also available as a $15 per month a la carte offering through Sling TV, though you'll pay just $10 for your first month.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

You can watch the NBA with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both TNT and ESPN, so you'll be able to all the action this weekend and the remainder of the 2024 NBA season, while still being able to watch local network programming. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every local and nationally televised NBA game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch NFL games next season.

Note that Hulu + Live TV does not carry NBA TV.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

NBA League Pass: Stream NBA All-Star Weekend on demand

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most basketball games this season. There are some blackout games, including the NBA All-Star Weekend games and contests. You will be able to watch all the 2024 All-Star Weekend activity on demand three hours after the live broadcast, however.

With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand, plus get round the clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.