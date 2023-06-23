CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade your old dishwasher. Samsung's Fourth of July sale is on now and it includes great deals on top-rated dishwasher models, bestselling washing machines, electric dryers and customer-loved refrigerators.

In the market for a dishwasher and more kitchen appliances? Samsung has a great deal for customers that bundle their appliance purchases. The tech and appliance retailer is offering $75 off when you bundle two appliances, $200 off for three appliances and $350 off for four or more. Plus, buy two or more Samsung Care+ plans for just $25 each. That's a steal -- the plans normally retail for $130 a piece.

But that's not all -- the experts at CBS Essentials have found the best dishwashers in 2023. Stop getting grossed out by food particles left on your plates and cutlery. The problem isn't your dishwasher detergent or your water usage when you're trying to save energy with a more energy-efficient wash cycle. It's your old dishwasher.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $900 (regularly $1,215)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $549 (regularly $999)

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,199)

The best dishwashers in 2023 are equipped with the best new features and functions in dishwasher tech. These modern dishwashers are high-capacity, quiet, include smart features and are all on sale now! Looking for the best dishwasher for your home? Start here.

What to consider when buying a dishwasher

Considering buying a new dishwasher? You have many dishwasher options. If you have a smart home, you might consider buying a smart dishwasher. If you have small kitchen, a portable dishwasher or a countertop dishwasher might be right for you. Do you find that your family tends to piles up dirty dishes? You might shop dishwashers with adjustable racks or dishwashers with a prowash cycle. Work from home and need peace and quiet? We've found the quietest dishwasher on the market that you can buy right now.

When is the best time to buy a dishwasher?

You might be wondering, when is the best time to buy a dishwasher? Experts have said that you should replace your dishwasher every 10 years. While a broken dishwasher might be easily repaired, your 10-year-old dishwasher probably doesn't include the features and functions of a newer model.

It's a great time to shop for dishwashers. We've found the best dishwashers in 2023. Many of these home appliances are on sale now. Shop deals from your favorite dishwasher brands, including Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Maytag and more.

The best dishwashers in 2023

Shop the best dishwashers in 2023 below. We've found top-rated dishwashers from Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more that you can shop right now. All of these dishwashers have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA): Save $500

Samsung

You'll need a new dishwasher to handle all the dirty plates and bowls from your summer backyard barbecues. Luckily, this 4.2-star-rated smart dishwasher is $500.

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung also makes a Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. It's on sale too!

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $849 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)



Samsung

Wait a minute, this dishwasher has how many racks?!

This fingerprint-resistant, 48-decibel Samsung dishwasher has not one or two racks, but three racks. The helpful third rack holds utensils and other silverware.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $549 (regularly $999)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)

Samsung

This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes.

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

Best Buy

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high water temps and hot steam to scour away foods that typically stick to dishes.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA), $750 (regularly $900)

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

Best Buy

One Best Buy reviewer called this KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher. It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)," the verified customer wrote.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $900 (regularly $1,215)

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

Best Buy

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions.

Its QuadWash uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. It uses LG's Dynamic Dry for a faster dry time. The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings.

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA), $600 (regularly $800)

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA)

Best Buy

The inside of this Whirlpool dishwasher can be customized to your liking. The second rack can be lifted and lowered to accommodate larger dishes.

This machine comes with a three-piece basket to hold utensils that can be moved or separated to make more room.

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA), $600 (regularly $837)

