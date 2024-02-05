Amazon has a huge sale on Shark vacuums ahead of spring cleaning: Save up to $300

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shark is one of the best vacuum brands on the market. The brand offers vacuums that are high quality, long-lasting and affordable. One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts, Rachel Center, who owns a Shark upright vacuum, tells us that its cleaning abilities on both hardwood floors and rugs remain to be top-notch four years after purchase.

That's why we're so excited for this Shark sale that's going on right now on Amazon, which includes discounts up to 46% off on various products, including an upright vacuum, robot vacuum, cordless vacuums and more. It's your perfect opportunity to start spring cleaning early, and save big while doing it.

Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum: Save 46%

The 4.2-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum has a lot going for it. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter and self-cleaning canister, so you never have to empty the vacuum yourself -- the vacuum does so itself in the docking station. It also contains CleanEdge technology that blows air into corners so that it can get to dirt and debris easier.

The Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum comes with a corresponding app that lets you set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings from afar. And if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can do this all with voice command. This cleaning machine can run up to two hours on a single charge, and you have about 60 days until the dust bin in the docking station needs to be emptied.

One reviewer wrote that this was "a great addition to their home," adding: "I absolutely love this vacuum! I have had it for several months and have had no issues. I have a medium-sized dog who is very furry and the vacuum cleaner gets all the hair off the floor. I have hardwood floors with area rugs and throw rugs at the doors and the sweeper manages all the different areas and heights of rugs with no problems."

Normally priced at $650, you can get this robot vacuum at Amazon for just $350, a savings of 46%.

Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum: Save 20%

What we love most about the Shark NV356E vacuum is that you can detach the handle and canister from the base, transforming it into a handheld vacuum that comes with three vacuuming attachments. With this functionality, you'll be able to reach dust and debris in your couch, baseboard corners and other tight areas with ease.

This Shark upright has separate modes for hard floors and rugs, comes with a HEPA filter and has a 0.87-quart (a little less than 3.5 cups) capacity in the dust cup. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with more than 72,900 ratings.

One reviewer wrote, "I was literally blown away at how good this vacuum worked. I've got kids, husband and a dog and this vacuum did such a good job it looked like I hadn't vacuumed in years. You can feel how strong the suction is and as a mom I need a good vacuum. If you don't want to spend hundreds on a great vacuum I highly suggest this one."

The 20% discount on this upright Shark vacuum makes it even more affordable than it already is. Get it for $160 at Amazon now, reduced from $200.

Shark Vertex Pro lightweight cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins: Save 30%

The Shark Vertex Pro cordless stick vacuum has a 60-minute runtime and detaches from the brush head to be converted into a handheld vacuum. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, HEPA filtration and, unlike some other cordless vacuum models, comes with a light to help you better see the dust piling up on your floors.

We really like the vacuum's flexible wand, which can bend (to an extent) under furniture to clean harder-to-reach areas. When not in use, the Shark Vertex Pro can be configured half its size and stay upright for easy storage.

The vacuum has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, "This is not a cheap vacuum, you get what you pay for. It's worth every cent. We have hardwood floors and area rugs that need vacuuming often. We have a gravel driveway and that requires daily vacuuming. This vacuum has amazing suction and is powerful. Gets the job done with ease, also don't even get me started on the bendable arm. It's a game changer."

The price of the Shark Vertex Pro varies by color. You'll save the most on the black colorway: Normally $430, it's just $300 at Amazon now.

Shark Anti-Allergen cordless stick vacuum: Save up to 16%

If you suffer from household allergies such as pet dander and dust mites, this Shark cordless stick vacuum may help alleviate some allergy symptoms. That's because the vacuum not only comes with HEPA filtration, but it also has an anti-allergen seal, ensuring that up to 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns or larger are captured and remain in the vacuum.

The Shark Anti-Allergen cordless stick vacuum has a self-cleaning brush roll, LED headlights on the brush head and can be configured into a handheld vacuum. You can expect to use this for up to 40 minutes before it needs additional charging.

This Shark cordless stick vacuum has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We love love love this vacuum, it truly is a boost of dopamine every time I get to use it. We have carpet under the kitchen table and this thing vacuums lots of crumbs and food particles dropped by toddlers. Has made my life much easier. Also like how you can get under the couch much easier than with those clunky vacuums."

Regularly $300, get this Shark vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon for $240.