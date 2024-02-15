West Elm Presidents' Day sale starts today: Our top furniture deal picks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

West Elm

Furniture retailer West Elm is launching its Presidents' Day sale today and we've discovered some awesome deals on some of its most popular furniture pieces. Act now to get up to 60% off rugs, up to 50% off modern furniture for your living room and up to 40% off bedroom furniture and bedding. Plus, if you use code EXTRA15 at checkout, you'll get an extra 15% off on select clearance items.

The West Elm Presidents' Day sale is the perfect opportunity to give the favorite rooms in your home a facelift with some stunning new furniture pieces. Read on for our top Presidents' Day furniture deal picks at West Elm, or tap the button below to head straight to the West Elm sale.

Osborn sofa: $1,280 and up (Up to 20% off)

West Elm

This stunning sofa is available in two sizes (82-inches or 92-inches) in your choice of almost 40 fabric styles representing a wide range of colors.

Right now, select fabrics and colors are up to 20% off. The starting sale price of this couch is $1,280, but this might increase based on your fabric and color selection.

The couch features a kiln-dried engineered wood frame; plastic shadowline support legs in a black finish; high-gauge sinuous spring and webbed cushion support; and the cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency polyurethane foam cores.

The 82-inch version of the coach measures 82 x 39.5 x 29 inches. It comfortably fits two adults. Allow up to five weeks for delivery.

Mid-century 8-drawer dresser: $1,599 (Save $100)

West Elm

Made from kiln-dried, sustainably sourced wood, this beautifully crafted, eight-drawer dresser measures 59 x 18 x 43.1 inches. It comes in three colors: acorn, pebble or cerused white. The varied drawer sizes allow you to stow everything from clothes and bedding to accessories.

We love the mid-century look of this dresser, with its tapered legs, angular base and beveled front edges. This dresser is part of West Elm's mid-century furniture collection, which also includes a closed nightstand, bed, storage bed, open nightstand, six-drawer dresser, side tables, an armoire and a matching mini desk.

Whether you enhance your bedroom with just one piece or take advantage of the entire collection, you'll love the craftsmanship and timeless elegance that this collection offers.

Best of all, most of the other pieces in the mid-century collection are also on sale, so you can put together a cohesive new look at a great price.

Airy Cotton Voile solid quilt and shams: $100 (33% off)

West Elm

Even if your bed isn't from one of West Elm's beautiful collections, you can still capture the charm and elegance that this brand is known for by upgrading all of your bedding. Right now, all of the pieces in the Airy Cotton Voile collection are on sale for up to 56% off.

Each piece is soft to the touch. It features a texture that we believe offers an elegant and timeless take on traditional cotton bedding. It has a lightweight look and feel with a subtle drape, while pick stitching gives it a minimalist tufted appearance.

The handcrafted, queen-size quilt shown here is currently 33% off, so you can purchase it for just $100. The collection is available in your choice of four colors, including alabaster, celadon, ocean and light sienna.

Weldon expanding dining table: $960 (20% off)

West Elm

This expandable dining table is made from an oak veneer over an engineered wood top. It can be expanded between 60-inches and 80-inches.

For a limited time, you can add it to your dining room for just $960, which represents a savings of 20%.

The included drop-in leaf adds up to two additional seating spaces. Meanwhile, the tablet itself is held steady using wishbone-style legs that are made from solid wood (and all of the wood is kiln-dried for added durability).

With no leaf inserted, the table measures 60 x 39 x 29.5 inches. With the leaf, it measures 80 x 39 x 29.5 inches and can comfortably seat between four and eight people. West Elm offers many different dining room chair options that nicely coordinate with the table.

Modernist wood and lacquer media console: $1,499 (save $300)

West Elm

Available in two sizes -- 68-inches or 80-inches, this entertainment center is on sale for $1,499 -- that's $300 off its regular price.

This piece offers a sleek and sophisticated look that frames richly-grained wood in a white lacquer case. This provides a lovely contrast of matte and shine. Metal drawer pulls and pin legs finish off the entire media console's look.

The smaller version of this media center features two side compartments, one middle drawer and one open cubby. It's designed to accommodates a flatscreen TV that's up to 60 inches wide.

Viv swivel chair: $559 (up to 20% off)

West Elm

Available in dozens of fabric and color options, this Viv Swivel Chair starts at $559, but which fabric and color you select will determine its final price and the discount you receive (which will be up to 20% off).

When sitting in this chair, the channeled back wraps around you, while the plush cushioning provides maximum comfort. The swivel base rotates 360-degrees. The frame is made from kiln-dried pine and uses an engineered frame with reinforced joinery.

The chair measures 29.5 x 31 x 29.5 inches and can be the perfect addition to a living room, guest room or bedroom. The chair is part of West Elm's popular Viv collection which includes a handful of luxury seating options.

Simple bed frame, queen-size: $359 (20% off)

West Elm

Available in a twin, full, queen or king size -- and in your choice of white or acorn -- this "Simple" bed frame offers a minimalist design that can be used with or without an optional headboard. West Elm's Shelter, Myla, Camilla, Emmett or Andes headboards are the perfect companion to the bed frame.

The frame itself (in queen) is now priced at $359, which is 20% off. It features a solid, engineered wood frame with mahogany veneer and includes solid pine support slats. It's also designed to accommodate most standard mattresses, with or without a box spring.

Need a new mattress for this bed? Check out all the Presidents' Day mattress deals available right now -- you can save up to 50%.

Mid-century bookshelf: $599 (25% off)

West Elm

This bestselling Mid-century bookshelf from West Elm will nicely integrate with the decor in almost any room, thanks to its elegant and timeless mid-century silhouette design. This piece works well as a traditional bookshelf or as a display unit. It's made from kiln-dried, sustainably sourced wood.

For a limited time, this five-shelf bookcase is 25% off, so you'll pay just $599. It measures 38 x 15.4 x 70 inches. When delivered, it will be assembled and set up in the room of your choice.