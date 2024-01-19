Get a $20 credit when you spend $80 on Tide, Bounty, Charmin and more P&G brands at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is offering yet another promo deal that will help you save money on your grocery bill in the new year. You get a free $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on household essentials by Proctor & Gamble. P&G brands include Tide, Bounty, Cascade, Dawn, Olay, Charmin, Always, Pampers and more trusted family favorites.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are pretty impressed with the selection of bulk household goods that's part of this deal. Qualifying products include Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray, Tide detergent soap pods, Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper and diapers from Pampers for babies and toddlers. With so many popular P&G products available as a part of this deal, it's easy to fill up your Amazon cart and hit the $80 purchase requirement.

Check out our roundup of the best qualifying products for this P&G credit deal, or shop the link below to see all the items you can get that'll earn you the $20 Amazon credit. All Amazon shoppers can get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. So even if you aren't a Prime member, there's no worry about added shipping costs.

PS: There's another great home essentials deal going on at Amazon right now. Right now, when you spend $60 on goods from brands including Arm & Hammer, Brawny, Clorox, Cottonelle, Glad, Hefty, Scott, Shout, OxyClean and more, you'll get a $15 credit from Amazon. This is a separate deal on different (but still popular) brands, so feel free to take advantage of both!

Pampers Swaddlers diapers (168 ct.)

Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray, four pack (64 oz. total)

Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch family mega toilet paper (30 pack)

Puffs Plus Lotion facial tissues, 10 boxes (560 ct.)

Bounty Quick-Size paper towels family rolls (12 ct.)

Tide pods laundry detergent soap pods (112 ct.)

Pampers Sensitive baby wipes, 12 pack (1,008 wipes)

Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pod (52 ct.)

Olay Smooth & Renew retinol face moisturizer (2 oz.)

Olay Cleansing & Firming body wash, four pack (80 oz. total)

Old Spice aluminum-free deodorant for men (3 ct.)

What you need to know about the deal (the fine print)

To qualify for the $20 credit, all you have to do is ensure that the products are from P&G (no need to enter a promo code) and that they are being sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC. (Look for the "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon.com Services LLC" right under the "buy now" button.)

The catch with this deal is that individual product pages don't list if their product is P&G. So you either need to do some extra digging to see if a brand is owned by P&G, or stick to browsing on this landing page. You can take advantage of this promo until September 30, 2024.