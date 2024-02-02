Amazon's February baby sale is like Prime Day for parents

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

New parents won't want to miss this one: Amazon is throwing a massive February baby sale. At this sale, you can find deals on reviewer-loved cribs, car seats, strollers and more. Press the button below to shop the full sale, or check out some highlights and our top picks from the Amazon February baby sale below.

The best deals at the February baby sale

Don't miss these deals on Cetaphil, Sealy and more parent-loved brands.

P&G home and baby goods: Buy $80, get a $20 Amazon credit

P&G via Amazon

You'll get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on household essentials by Proctor & Gamble now. P&G brands include Tide, Bounty, Cascade, Dawn, Olay, Charmin, Always, Pampers and more.

Qualifying products include Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray, Tide detergent soap pods, Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper and diapers from Pampers for babies and toddlers. With so many popular P&G products available as a part of this deal, it's easy to fill up your Amazon cart and hit the $80 purchase requirement.

Shop the link below to see all the items you can get that'll earn you the $20 Amazon credit.

Owlet Dream Duo dream sock baby monitor and HD camera: $100 off

Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Duo includes Owlet's smart baby-monitor camera and a Dream Sock smart baby sensor. It's a comprehensive tracking system for parents who want to monitor their baby while also tracking key health and sleep metrics.

The Owlet cam smart baby monitor has an HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It provides sound and motion alerts to the parent's smartphone. The video livestream is viewable over a secure encrypted network, so only approved parties may view video footage of your baby.

The Owlet Dream smart sock can be worn to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

"I got this for our baby's crib transition so I could just check my phone instead of constantly jumping up to check on her in the middle of the night when I got worried," one reviewer says. "Definitely puts my mind at ease. Plus the sock keeps track of her sleep and predicts her next sleep window."

Get this 4.2-star-rated baby monitor for $100 off at Amazon after coupon. The duo is $269, reduced from $369.

Medela breast milk storage bags: 42% off

Amazon

Get 100 breast milk storage bags for only $12.

These 6-ounce bags stand on their own. They have a large write-on area so you can document the date and other information for safer storage.

Medela storage bags have a double zipper protection to prevent spilling in the refrigerator, freezer or your diaper bag. They come in a resealable transport pouch to keep them tidy.

The 4.8-star-rated Medela breast milk storage bags are currently $12, reduced from $22. They come in bigger and smaller packs as well.

Sealy Cool Comfort waterproof fitted toddler bed and baby crib mattress pad: 31% off

Amazon

Protect your little one's mattress with this 52" x 28" waterproof pad. It fits standard full-size crib mattresses and toddler bed mattresses.

This mattress pad is noiseless, machine washable and dryer friendly. It's made of temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking fibers and its quilted filling offers comfort.

The 4.7-star-rated Sealy Cool Comfort waterproof fitted toddler bed and baby crib mattress pad is currently $24, reduced from $35.

Diaper Genie signature gift set: Save $15

Amazon

This trash can for diapers keeps nasty odors at bay. It comes with 48 trash bags that can hold a total of up to 2,256 newborn-size diapers.

This trash can has odor-locking clamps and a foot pedal for hands-free use.

"The bag holders are super cool on the under side -- love that you can have a backup refill ready to go," an Amazon reviewer says.

The 4.6-star-rated Diaper Genie signature gift set is currently $75, reduced from $90.

Delta Children Gio mini crib: 15% off

Amazon

This modern crib comes with a water-resistant crib mattress. It has an adjustable height to grow with your baby. It's available in both white and black colorways.

"I love the size," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is light and fits through the doorway, so I can bring it out to my living room if needed."

The 4.4-star-rated Delta Children Gio mini crib is currently $161, reduced from $190.

Cetaphil baby wash and shampoo: 20% off

Amazon

This tear-free shampoo and body wash is moisturizing and soothing. It's hypoallergenic and free from parabens, colorants and mineral oil that can irritate your baby's skin.

"It's effective to get the day's grime off but gentle enough for my kiddos' sensitive (at times reactive) skin," an Amazon reviewer says. "We've tried several products and always return to this. Did I mention the amazing smell?"

The 4.8-star-rated Cetaphil baby wash and shampoo is currently $7, reduced from $9.

Baby Trend Retreat twins nursery center: 35% off

Amazon

Expecting twins? Then go for these two portable bassinets that also function as a changing table.

The bassinets are removable and there's an organizer for diapers and wipes. Find a mattress for toddlers to sleep on or play on. Best of all, it's all on wheels with brakes so you can move it easily. You can also fold the system for easy storage.

There's even a music center with volume control, a nightlight and vibration that includes two styles of music and nature sounds.

This twins nursery center is currently $162, reduced from $250.

Baby Trend Cover Me 4-in-1 convertible car seat: 23% off

Amazon

This car seat grows alongside your baby, supporting up to 100 pounds. It offers a rear-facing infant mode, rear-facing toddler mode, forward-facing with harness mode and belt-positioning booster mode.

This car seat has an adjustable canopy for sun protection and flip-out side visors for even more protection. The car seat reclines to three positions, offering the front seat passenger more or less legroom.

The 4.6-star-rated Baby Trend Cover Me 4-in-1 convertible car seat is currently $123, reduced from $160. Find it in three colors.

Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec jogger: 31% off

Amazon

Go for a jog with the Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec baby stroller.

It has an extra-long canopy with UPF 50+ protection, a raised rubber handlebar for a better grip and comfort when jogging, an extra-large basket with rear access to hold your essentials and a phone holder and two deep cup holders. The tray swings away, making it easy to get your child in and out of the jogger.

There are plenty of safety features here: This jogger has a fully adjustable five-point safety harness with comfortable shoulder strap covers and a padded seat.

This 4.6-star-rated jogger is currently $123, reduced from $180.