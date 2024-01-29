You've got 1 more day to save on the Samsung Galaxy S24

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The official launch of the new and much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones is almost here. This means you have just one day remaining to take advantage of the amazing pre-order deals being offered by Samsung, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and some cellular providers. The new phones begin shipping January 29 and after that, these pre-order deals will be gone.

Some of the most enticing pre-order deals include enhanced trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade (worth up to $120), plus bonus credit or an e-gift card. Even bigger savings are available to students.

The Galaxy S24 phone comes in three models -- all featuring big, AI-powered advancements. These top-of-the-line phones can create a text-based summary of a voice recording; enhance digital images or videos; perform real-time language translation and more. So, if you're excited to discover all this, you'll want to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra today.

Get extra bonus when you pre-order directly from Samsung

When you pre-order any Samsung Galaxy S24 phone directly from Samsung, you also get a six month subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic, a two month subscription to Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and a four month SiriusXM satellite radio streaming subscription. Plus, at the time of purchase, you can use your $150 instant Samsung credit to get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds, purchase a Galaxy Watch6 Classic for just $129.49, or purchase a Galaxy Watch6 for just $112,49.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Head over to Samsung's website right now to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get up to $750 in trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade (which is a $120 value) and $150 in bonus Samsung credit.

The biggest innovations in of the new Galaxy S24 smartphones use artificial intelligence. Get real-time language translation when talking on the phone or in person, or when texting. Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh.

This new smartphone runs Android 14 and features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The screen also offers 2,600 nits of brightness. The S23 Ultra comes bundled with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers an incredible 200MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

The S24 Ultra measures 6.38 x 3.11 x 0.33 inches and weighs 8.21 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including titanium gray, cobalt violet, amber yellow and onyx black. Choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,300.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone right now from Samsung's website and get up to $650 in trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade and $75 in Samsung credit.

This version of the Galaxy S24+ also runs Android 14. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. It comes with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers 50MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

The Galaxy S24+ measures 6.24 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches and weighs 6.94 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including amber yellow, onyx black, marble gray and cobalt violet. Choose between 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is 4,900 mAh.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Pre-order the base-level Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone now and get up to $550 in trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade and a $25 Samsung credit.

This core version of the Galaxy S24 runs Android 14 and features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It comes with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers 50MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

As the smallest phone in the Galaxy S24 series, it measures 5.78 x 2.77 x 0.29 inches and weighs 5.92 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including onyx black, marble gray, cobalt violet and amber yellow. Choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800.

Save on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon

Amazon is accepting preorders on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones and is also offering some spectacular deals. You'll get a free memory upgrade, but also -- when you pre-order the phone and purchase it outright -- an Amazon gift card worth up to $200.

Best Buy is also offering great pre-order deals

If you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones from Best Buy, you'll save up to $660 through extra trade-in credit, plus get a memory upgrade and up to a $150 Best Buy gift card. You can also get the unlocked phone without a trade-in and get $60 off the Galaxy S24, $120 off the Galaxy S24+, or $120 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, plus the gift card.

Pre-order deals from Walmart

Even if you can't afford one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, Walmart has teamed up with AT&T and Verizon to offer some generous financing deals.

The 256GB version of the Galaxy S24 is available with activation on the AT&T or Verizon wireless network for $19.42/month for 36 months (which, at the moment, is the same price as the 128GB version). Choose between any of the new phone colors.

The 256GB version of the Galaxy S24+ is available with activation on the AT&T or Verizon wireless network for $25.59/month for 36-months (which, at the moment, is the same price as the 128GB version). Choose between any of the new phone colors.

The 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with activation on AT&T or Verizon wireless for $31.92/month for 36-months (which, at the moment, is the same price as the 256GB version). Choose between any of the new phone colors. You can also purchase the unlocked version of the phone outright (and activate it yourself with any service provider) for $1,375.88.

Get pre-order deals directly from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

If you head over to AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile's website, you can also snag pre-order deals on any of the three Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones. At AT&T, trade in any Samsung phone -- from any year and in any condition -- and save up to $1,000 on a new one, plus get a free memory upgrade. You'll also discover impressive deals if you finance the phone directly through any of these providers.

Are the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 gives you new ways to use cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance calls, text messaging and many other features. Even Google Search and Google Lens have been dramatically upgraded within the Galaxy S24, making it easier to get information you're looking for just when you want it.

We're particularly impressed with the new Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Generative Edit and Chat Assist features. But even functions around digital photos and videos have gotten an upgrade. And with the speed and power of these new phones, mobile gaming is being taken to a new level. We also love that the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports the Galaxy S Pen stylus, and all of the models include an arsenal of new security features.

Plus, tap or circle on anything on the screen -- such as text or a photo -- to quickly learn more about what you're looking at. And with the power of AI, you can also now ask more complex questions and get much more robust information, virtually instantly.

7 things we love about the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones

Every year, Samsung releases new versions of its flagship S series smartphones. Here are seven of the new features we're most excited about:

New ways to search. The new Circle to Search feature allows you to draw a circle around anything being displayed on the phone's screen. Within seconds, you'll learn all about whatever it is you've circled. This feature uses advanced AI and works in conjunction with Google. For the first time, Samsung's new phones allow for real-time language translation during calls and texts. The phones offer a titanium casing that's more durable than ever. It also looks really nice. And the phone is both water and dust resistant. While texting, you can now use AI to help compose or edit, but also adjust the tone of the conversation. You can have the phone create a more formal tone for work-related conversations, or a casual and upbeat tone for friends. Using the new Note Assist feature, the phone can quickly generate a text-based summary of a recording or document. Record a meeting, lecture or conversation and have the phone compose an easy-to-review, bulleted list of key points. The Galaxy S series phones have always been a step ahead when it comes to digital photography and videography. This trend continues with enhanced nightography features and an improved optical and digital zoom feature. Plus, using AI Assist, you can see what an enhanced photo or video clip will look like before you even start shooting. You can even use the phone's AI to automatically crop and reposition a photo. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor offers enhanced security, so you get improved data protection and privacy, regardless of how you're using the phone. You'll also enjoy overall better performance (compared to the Galaxy S23 phones) -- especially with applications that require an extra boost of power.

Combine the upgraded processor with enhanced battery life and new ways to use the S Pen stylus, and you'll discover these new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are more versatile, customizable and powerful than ever. And they come in some pretty sweet new colors enhanced by a new titanium material.