Ring video doorbell deal: Save almost 50% at Amazon today

Amazon

The holiday season is here, and it's a good time to start thinking about your home security. Porch pirates are often most active during the holidays, as people tend to be ordering and receiving more packages. You don't want your Christmas gifts to go missing this year, so consider adding a video doorbell to your home to keep an eye out on deliveries and activity on your doorstep.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found an absolutely unbeatable deal on one of the best-selling video doorbells on the market. Right now, Amazon is offering a huge discount on a Ring video doorbells to help you keep an eye on package deliveries and secure your home while you're away for any holiday travel. It also makes a great Christmas gift for those with a $50 budget.

Keep reading to take advantage of this hot deal.

Ring Video Doorbell: $55 ($45 off)

Amazon

When it comes to enhancing your home's security, one of the easiest things you can do is add a Ring Video Doorbell near your front door. Once it's connected to your home's internet via Wi-Fi, you're able to remotely monitor visitors using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, or via a smart home hub that's set up within your home.

The Ring's built in motion sensor will immediately alert you when it detects movement, even if your visitor does not actually ring your doorbell. You're then able to see, hear and communicate in real-time with the visitor. This version of the Ring Video Doorbell offers a 1080p HD camera. It runs using a rechargeable battery and can easily be installed within 30 minutes.

If you subscribe to Ring's service, you also get access to cloud-based storage of the video content captured by this video doorbell, plus access to a variety of additional features. Now priced at just $55 (reduced from $100), how can you afford not to add one of these smart home security devices to the front door area of your home?

