Get your Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $70 off at Amazon or Best Buy right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Need a last-minute gift for your Valentine? If you hurry, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the latest addition to the company's ultra-popular smartwatch lineup, today at Best Buy for 14% off.

As of February 9, the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $729 at Best Buy. That's a discount of $70 off the newest addition to the core Apple Watch line, and it's available to pick up or by way of very fast delivery from the retailer, which means you can still buy online and get it in time for the most romantic time of the year. It's also available at Amazon for the same price.

Keep in mind that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 no longer comes with an on-board blood oxygen monitoring sensor, thanks to a patent dispute with a rival tech company. If that's an important addition to the watch for you, you'll want to buy second-hand and confirm you're purchasing the correct model.

This is one of the cheapest prices you'll find on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, especially at this size. Whether you're buying a new smartwatch for your loved one or want a new Apple Watch for yourself, you're going to have to move quickly on this Best Buy Drops deal.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729 ($70 off)

Amazon

The latest model in the Apple Watch lineup is the rugged and outdoorsy Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 packs advanced features into a slim smartwatch design that makes upgrading a no-brainer. It's the best Apple Watch you can get right now, period – and if you're into hiking, biking, playing sports, or keeping fit, it's a must-have at this price.

it gives you everything you'd want in a smartwatch and more. (One exception: Blood oxygen monitoring has been removed from new models due to a patent dispute. While some remaining watches do retain this functionality, many of them do not; it's a good idea to keep that in mind when buying.)

This model introduces a new "double tap" feature to control calls, music, and more with your thumb and forefinger, which is particularly fun and useful. There are also plenty of health-tracking sensors, like electrical heart monitoring, crash detection capabilities, and a sensor to track menstrual cycles.

Plus, there's the big boon that you get with every Apple Watch: It seamlessly pairs with your iPhone for calling, messaging, apps and beyond. Stay in touch with your friends and family without having to keep a phone in hand.

Right now, Best Buy has this model marked down by $70 to $729 as part of its Best Buy Drops sale. However, if it happens to sell out there, Amazon seems to be price-matching this model. You can grab it there if you happen to miss out on Best Buy's event.

How do you choose the right Apple Watch for you?

An Apple Watch a pricey investment, so you want to make sure it's the watch that's worth it.

First, think about how much you're willing to spend. For instance, you might want a more affordable Apple Watch SE than the rugged and decidedly more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Plus, it's important to consider what features are most important; all Apple Watches offer health and fitness tracking, but the newer models come with additional features such as ECG capabilities, which might be appealing if you're really focused on health monitoring.

Cellular connectivity is another addition you should consider paying extra for if it's something you need. It lets you call and text without your phone, but keep in mind: It comes with an extra monthly cost from your carrier.

And of course, the way the watch looks also plays a part. Newer models offer more customization options in terms of finishes, colors and bands.

Lastly, consider the compatibility of the Apple Watch with your iPhone. Before you buy, you'll want to make sure your iPhone model supports the watchOS running on the Apple Watch you're interested in. All of these ideas can help put you on the path to the Apple Watch that's right for you.