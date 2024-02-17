Best Presidents' Day 2024 deals on washers and dryers: Save on Samsung, LG, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Everyone loves to wear clean, wrinkle-free and fresh-smelling clothing, but very few people (if any) enjoy actually doing laundry or shelling out big bucks to a dry cleaning service. While our in-house tech experts haven't yet seen an appliance that'll automatically fold or hang up clothing for you after it's been laundered, we have seem some huge technological advancements in the latest washers and dryers that make them more energy efficient and easier to use than ever before.

So many washer and dryer brands, including Samsung and LG, are celebrating Presidents' Day by offering huge discounts on the best washers and dryers of 2024. That makes now the perfect time to update your laundry appliances with new models with new features.

Some retailers are even offering Presidents' Day appliance bundle deals, where you can get an even better price on a washer and dryer if you buy a new refrigerator or new electric range this Presidents' Day.

Best Presidents' Day 2024 washer and dryer package deals

Read on to discover our top washer and dryer deal picks this weekend, or tap the quick links below to head directly to the retailers' Presidents' Day appliance sales.

Save up to $1,000 on washer and dryer sets from Samsung

Samsung

What's so great about this Samsung laundry bundle? You get a 5.5 cu. ft. washer with a super speed wash mode that can complete a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes. You can pre-load the washer with up to 12 loads worth of detergent in advance, and the appliance with dispense just the right amount for each wash. In all, the washer offers 20 wash cycle options and the ability to select and monitor them remotely via the Samsung's SmartThings app.

The dryer has a 7.4 cu. ft. capacity and Samsung's Sanitize+ feature that's designed to eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacterial on clothing. The Sensor Dry feature automatically adjusts time and temperature to protect clothing from heat damage.

During the Samsung Presidents' Day appliance sale, this smart top load steam sanitize washer and steam sanitize electric dryer combo (available in a black finish) is on sale for a whopping $1,000 off, which brings the price of the two laundry appliances down to $1,598. Or you can finance the set for $133.17 per month for 12 months, interest free.

LG is offering up to 30% off on select washers and dryers

LG

Ideal for apartments and other small living spaces, this single unit LG WashTower includes both a 4.5 cu. ft. washer and a 7.4 cu. ft. electric dryer. (You can also find a nice selection of individual washers and dryers on sale during the LG Presidents' Day sale.)

Get this LG WashTower while it's on sale for $1,699 this Presidents' Day. That's

$700 off, and you may qualify for an additional rebate up to $50 on top of that. If you bundle two or more appliances with your purchase (the LG WashTower counts as one appliance), you'll save even more -- up to an additional $500. And the deal gets even better: LG is including an extra year of its ThinQ limited warranty coverage for free (a $185 value).

Save up to $800 on select washer and dryer sets at Best Buy

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has a large selection of major appliances on sale, including top-rated washer and dryer sets.

This 4.7-star-rated LG set includes a 4.5 cu. ft., high-efficiency, front load washer with steam and a 7.4 cu. ft. smart electric dryer with steam. It comes in black or white steel.

The washer features LG's TurboWash 360-degree technology, with five water jets that spray clothes from different angles; the speed wash setting can complete a load in just 15 minutes. The dryer has a turbo steam setting that removes wrinkles from clothes in 10 minutes. Both feature tempered glass doors and are Wi-Fi enabled -- they can be monitored and controlled via the ThinQ mobile app.

You can get this washer and dryer package at Best Buy this Presidents' Day for just $1,600, a savings of $800.

Save hundreds of a washer and dryer from Wayfair

Wayfair

This GE laundry duo is one of the stand out appliance deals at Wayfair this Presidents' Day It includes a 4.6 cu. ft. top load washer and a 7.2 cu. ft. electric dryer.

The washer measures 44 x 27 x 27 inches and includes a speed wash feature for lightly soiled clothes. The dryer measures 44 x 27 x 29.5 inches. Installation and haul away of your old appliances costs a bit extra, as does an optional five year protection plan ($223). Shipping is free.

This washer and dryer set is perfect for small families or households with just one or two people. It's on sale for 33% off this Presidents' Day, which brings the price of the set down to $1,074.

Larger capacity options from GE and other popular brands are also on sale. Tap the button below to discover more President's Day 2024 deals from Wayfair.

Save up to $1,000 on select washer and dryer sets at The Home Depot

The Home Depot

We love this 5.0 cu. ft. mega capacity LG smart front load electric all-in-one washer and dryer combo. As its name suggests, it's one appliance that serves as both a washer and dryer. With it, you can wash and dry a full laundry load in less than two hours and not have to move your clothing between two separate appliances.

This unit has a full-color LCD digital dial control, uses inverter pump technology, offers a ventless design and takes advantage of AI technology. The washer features LG's 360-degree turbo wash tech and automatic detergent and fabric softener dispenser feature. And like so many of LG's latest washers and dryers, this one can be controlled and monitored using the company's ThinQ mobile app.

During The Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale, this washer/dryer combo unit is on sale for $1,000 off, which brings the price down to $1,998. You may qualify for up to $285 in additional rebates, depending on where you live.