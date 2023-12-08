CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An air fryer can cook snacks and frozen food in just minutes. It can even do wonders with vegetables (think broccoli and Brussels sprouts that even a picky kid will love) as well as chicken thighs and salmon (unforgettably crispy skin with minimal prep.) Some models can even double as dehydrators, rotisseries and more. Some air fryers even have enough beauty and style to earn a permanent place on your kitchen counter.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best air fryers in 2023. We consulted a kitchen expert and combed through tons of rave customer comments to bring you the best of the best. These air fryers all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews. But which air fryer should you choose? Ahead, we break down the best air fryers in 2023, plus everything you need to know about the popular kitchen gadget.

The best air fryers for holiday cooking

Shop options from some of the best air fryer brands below, plus expert-recommended air fryers.

Ninja AF101 air fryer (4 quart)

Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she said. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8 stars!

Pallian told CBS Essentials that a four-quart air fryer is a great size for anyone, including single people and families. "For air frying things like skin-on chicken thighs, steaks or fish, it's ideal to keep foods in a single layer to maximize the surface area. If the inner basket of an air fryer is too small, you'll never be able to fit more than one piece without overlap. Even as a single person, there will be times when you'd like to cook two portions at once, or a protein and a side dish at the same time ... Larger air fryers start to sacrifice wattage for volume, meaning that although you can fit more in, nothing gets as crispy."

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon for $100, reduced from $130.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. This top-rated air fryer comes in several colors.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

This air fryer is currently $85, reduced from $100.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer (6 quart)

This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line at Walmart is so cute, featuring fun colors and gold-tone accents.

This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. It has a 60-minute automatic shut-off function for safety.

This 4.5-star-rated air fryer comes in seven colors. It can serve five to seven people.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer (2.6 quart)

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash compact air fryer. It's rated 4.5 stars at Amazon and comes in three colors.

This air fryer is your most affordable option here. You can also find it in a bigger size. This air fryer has an auto-shut-off function to prevent overcooking and it comes with a recipe guide.

"I'm very impressed by the design and usability," an Amazon reviewer says. "While you can pay more for additional features, honestly, it doesn't need additional electronics or LED screen. Darn thing just works."

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy-view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. This high-tech device even sends you messages about when to add and turn food. It has smart programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more. Its sounds are muffled for a more peaceful kitchen experience.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food. It also has 11 customizable smart programs for cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more.

This Instant Pot is currently $150, reduced from $200 at Amazon.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its air frying temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat french fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, make chicken wings, crisp brussels sprouts and so much more.

What sets it apart? This Instant Pot has a premium cookware-grade inner pot with stay-cool silicone handles. That means you can take it from your Instant Pot to your stovetop.

This Instant Pot is $168, reduced from $195.

NuWave Brio air fryer (7.25 quart)

The NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air fries, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

This 4.4-star-rated air fryer is $84, reduced from $100 on Amazon right now. A non-stick air circulation riser and reversible rack are included.

"When following cooking guidelines for this item is done properly, your food tastes better than it would if you use your own oven," an Amazon reviewer says. "And it's healthier as well. Cleanup is also a breeze."

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's countertop convection oven offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers but manages to "kick it up a notch," in his signature fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix.

It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat -- and comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

This air fryer is $141, reduced from $160.

What is an air fryer?



Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing refrigerated or frozen food in a pool of fat like a deep fryer does, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, which is responsible for circulating hot air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the air fryer recipe, you might need to flip food some time during the cooking process.

You can put food into your air fryer as-is, or lightly spray the surface with oil for some extra crispiness, without all the added calories of deep frying.

Are air fryers safe?

While most air fryers are safe, popular air fryer brand Cosori recently recalled more than 2 million units after receiving 205 reports of catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Rest assured that none of the recalled models are on our list of the best air fryers below.

What to consider before buying an air fryer

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian told CBS Essentials that the two most important things to consider when shopping for an air fryer are wattage, capacity and the wattage-to-volume ratio. "Air fryers with higher wattage per quart heat up faster and have a stronger fan for the surface area, resulting in quicker cooking times and crispier food," she said. "Lower-wattage air fryers can't always produce crunchy, fried-like results. An air fryer should have at least 1500 watts per four quarts for best results.

Pallian also advises CBS Essentials readers to "look for an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings so that you can customize it to whatever food you're cooking. It's also nice to get an air fryer with multiple cooking functions (such as reheating and roasting, in addition to air frying) so that you have more options to maximize use."

