Sam's Club just cut new membership rates to their best price of 2024 for Presidents' Day weekend

We're huge fans of warehouse clubs like Sam's Club here at CBS Essentials. Warehouse stores carry household essentials in bulk, saving you money and trips to the grocery store. There are lots of bonus perks to warehouse clubs, too, like discount vacations, preferred pricing on new cars and reduced-price prescription drugs. In the case of Sam's Club, some prescriptions are free for Sam's Plus members.

Warehouse clubs do require an annual fee to join, which can be a stress on a tight budget. That's why we're so excited about the new-for-February membership deal at Sam's Club. Now through Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, you can become a Club member for 60% off. That's only $20 when you join now.

This is the best price for a Sam's Club membership we've seen all year, and way lower in cost than a membership to a competing warehouse store. (Yes, there's a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships, too.) Note that you'll need to sign up for a new Sam's Club membership and agree to auto-renew to get the $20 price.

If you're as excited for this deal as we are, we don't blame you. Tap the button below to cash in on these Sam's Club savings now, or read on to learn more about why a Sam's Club membership is a must-have in 2024 for your family.

Why we like Sam's Club

Sam's Club

If you're already familiar with warehouse stores, you likely know what to expect at Sam's Club: Great members-only prices on food, drinks, home goods, tech and more. But there's so much more to Sam's Club than that.

First, shopping at Sam's Club is an experience. While the warehouse store stocks your favorite brands (and it's own Member's Mark brands), it's a great place to discover new foods and drinks for your family. There are free samples to enjoy as you shop. And of course, no visit to Sam's Club is complete without visiting the in-store cafe to pick up a pizza pretzel, delicious brownie sundae or the famous $1.38 hot dog and 30-ounce soda combo.

But what you'll really love about Sam's Club are the savings. Did you know you can save big on tires (and have them installed)? Did you know Sam's Club can fill prescriptions for you, with some generics free for Sam's Club Plus members? And did you know that Sam's Club has a ton of gift card deals, which means a Sam's Club membership can save you money at other stores you shop at?

More reasons to love Sam's Club:

Sam's Club offers rotisserie chickens for less than $5 , perfect for feeding the whole family on a budget.

, perfect for feeding the whole family on a budget. Sam's Club offers travel deals , a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Sam's Club can save you money when buying a new car or truck. The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models.

The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program makes it easy to sell your used car and get a great price on a new one. Plus, you can take advantage of members-only incentives -- right now, you can save an additional $500 to $4,500 on select Mercedes-Benz models. Sam's Club offers everyday deals on home services and repairs. You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services, great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, home security plans

You'll get a 10% discount on home improvement services, great if you're planning a remodel in 2024. You can also get discounts on water delivery, home warranties, pest control, Sam's Club can save you money on your health care bills. The Sam's Club pharmacy offers members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics. Sam's Club also offers hearing and eye exams, with designer frame glasses

The Sam's Club pharmacy offers members-only discounts on prescriptions, with prices starting at just $4 for generics. Sam's Club also offers hearing and eye exams, with designer frame Sam's Club members get access to the chain's discount gas stations , which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website. Sam's Club offers travel discounts for your family. Don't head to Disney World Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment deals. Sam's Club members can get preferred pricing on hotel rooms and rental cars, plus discounts on theme park, zoo, museum and musical tickets.

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more perks when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. (See the Sam's Club site for more details.)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $70.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and agree to auto-renew to score this deal.

Save money at more stores: Best Sam's Club gift card deals



Your Sam's Club membership can save you money while shopping at other stores, too. Right now at Sam's Club, you can save big on restaurant gift cards: You can get $60 in Wendy's gift cards for $48, $50 in California Pizza Kitchen e-gift cards for $40 and a $50 Krispy Kreme e-gift card for $37.50. Sam's Club is a great place to get discount movie tickets to an AMC Movie Theatres or Regal Cinemas theater near you. And there are gift card deals for gamers, too -- you can get $100 in Nintendo eShop gift cards for $90.

There are so many gift card deals at Sam's Club that we don't have the space to list them all here. Tap the button below to see all of Sam's Club's discount gift card offerings and start saving no matter where you shop or eat.