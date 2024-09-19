Best coffee tables in 2024 for every style and budget

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your coffee table should make a statement. When guests enter your living room, they can see your coffee table and whether it's empty, piled high with books, topped with a vase full of flowers or still covered in last night's dinner crumbs and dishes. No matter what you've got on top of it, your coffee table should look as good as your sofa and the rest of your living room furniture.

The furniture pros at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee tables in 2024. These coffee table options suit a wide range of budgets and styles. We've found wood, stone, glass and even plastic coffee tables for your home. These coffee tables are as functional as they are cool.

Best coffee tables in 2024

Check out these great coffee tables from Amazon, Wayfair and more. From modern to rustic, there's an option for every style and budget. Browse coffee tables with hidden drawers, coffee tables outfitted with LED lights so you never trip, coffee tables with swiveling layers so everyone has a space to rest their drinks and more.

All of these coffee tables have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

Best on-trend coffee table: Better Homes & Gardens Springwood caning coffee table

Cane is still trending, and this coffee table offers an affordable way to get the look. It comes in a charcoal colorway and offers a tropical aesthetic. Its bottom shelf provides some extra storage.

"This table is really sturdy for the price," a reviewer says. "It looks cute and has plenty of space to hide my kids' tablets and markers and 'stuff' that makes it way to the top every day."

This coffee table (35.98" x 35.98" x 17.01") is currently $148, reduced from $178.

Best pedestal coffee table: Ivy Bronx Ansel single coffee table

This pedestal coffee table has a stunning embossed look. This modern coffee table does not need to be assembled, for those who aren't handy. Find it in two sizes and three colorways.

"One of the reasons I purchased this coffee table was for the beautiful detail and it sure doesn't disappoint," a reviewer says. "I love adding textures to a space!"

The larger size of this coffee table (13.77'' x 31.49'' x 31.49'') is currently $380, reduced from $435.

Best concrete coffee table: Article Nordens soft white coffee table

This Scandi-style coffee table offers a soft look while still making a statement.

This fluted coffee table (15.75" x 35.5") is made of lightweight concrete (thanks to a hollow interior) and comes in two colors: soft white and ridge taupe.

"Great size and beautiful scallop detail," a reviewer says. "Great value for this elevated piece!"

You have 30 days to return your piece if you don't absolutely love it at Article.

Best modern coffee table: West Elm Volume Round Drum

How stunning is this round West Elm coffee table? It comes in three wood shades: washed oak (seen here), cool walnut and winter wood. The wood is kiln-dried for added durability.

This 16.5-inch-tall modern coffee table is available in two sizes, 36 inches and 44 inches. Prices vary by size and color.

The West Elm Volume Round Drum coffee table is currently $559, reduced from $699. Doorstep and white glove delivery options are available.

Best neutral coffee table: Costway tempered glass coffee table



This 42.5-inch coffee table (42.5'' × 20'' × 14'') by Costway is made with durable tempered glass so it's strong enough to hold up to 110 pounds. It's smooth and non-angular so you won't injure yourself.

This 4.9-star-rated glass coffee table won't clash with your couch or rug color. We also like that its glass surface is easy to clean.

"The glass is thick and the table is heavy, so it doesn't slide when my large, boisterous dogs wrestle and bump into it or when I accidentally slam the vacuum cleaner into it while vacuuming fur off the area rug," a reviewer says.

The Costway tempered glass coffee table is currently $185 at Walmart, reduced from $331.

Most versatile coffee table: Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table



This oval-shaped, rotatable coffee table by Christopher Knight Home can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass -- and so you have multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements and candles.

"I absolutely love this table," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "It is glossy, I love the ability to change the shape and it is the perfect length."

The coffee table is 13 inches high (31.5" x 47.75" x 13") and can be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version too. It's rated 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Best coffee table value: Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Looking for a budget-friendly coffee table that looks like it costs more than it does? Then check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern, affordable coffee table (40" x 17.75" x 37") with glass sides, available on Amazon. It's an excellent place to store books.

"For this price it's way more cool than you'd expect," says one Amazon reviewer.

Pick from nine colors in the 4.5-star-rated Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table; prices vary. The price listed below is for the faux birch-and-glass model (pictured).

Best statement coffee table: Dartmouth three-leg coffee table

This teak wood-slab coffee table (17" x 40" x 28") adds some rustic flair to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece. Because it's made of real, solid wood, every table is unique.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare," a Wayfair reviewer says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

The Dartmouth three-leg coffee table is currently $230 at Wayfair, reduced from $570. It's rated 4.5 stars.

Best coffee table for small spaces: Zipcode Design coffee table set

These 4.4-star-rated modern nesting tables (15.7" x 39.4" x 19.7") in a Scandi style come in three colors. They're made of manufactured wood and don't take up too much room, making them an excellent option for small spaces.

We love the versatility of having two coffee tables -- they can be rearranged in different orientations to fit your room, or split apart the set to accomodate guests sitting further away.

Prices vary by color.

Best coffee table for beach homes: Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table

If you're willing to splurge, this gorgeous round, rattan coffee table from Lulu and Georgia pairs beautifully with a beachy-inspired tray layered on top.

The Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table (33" x 16") adds a natural feel to any space with an open-weave radial design. Materials are raw and unfinished for a natural look.

It's lightweight and airy, but stable enough to hold your decor. Get it at Lulu and Georgia for $499, reduced from $998.