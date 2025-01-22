Los Angeles-area Hughes Fire causes portion of I-5 Freeway closure

The rapidly spreading Hughes Fire in the northwestern portion of Los Angeles County and Ventura County has led to the closure of the I-5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

The fast-moving wildfire broke out just before 11:00 a.m. in Castaic and fueled by strong winds and dry brush, the blaze quickly grew to 500 acres within one hour.

All lanes of the I-5 Freeway through the Grapevine will be closed for an unknown duration, according to the California Highway Patrol. The closures are in place at SR-126 for northbound traffic and at Grapevine Road for southbound traffic.

Drivers can use alternate routes such as Highway 166 towards Highway 101 or Highway 58 through Tehachapi.

Two off-ramps along the I-5, at Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road, had been shut down earlier as the fire erupted.

Evacuation orders are in place for about 19,000 residents in the area. Ventura County has also issued an evacuation order for affected residents, according to Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services.

Check here for updated traffic maps.

