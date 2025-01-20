Firefighters quickly knock down Los Angeles vegetation fire in Griffith Park

Firefighters quickly knocked down a half-acre grass fire in Griffith Park Monday afternoon amid a Particularly Dangerous Situation weather warning for the region. Officials later downgraded the fire's size to one-quarter of an acre.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers detained a possible arson suspect at Griffith Park, but had not booked the suspect for anything as of Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m., just below the East Griffith Observatory Trail, on a hillside.

Aerial footage showed crews on the ground and firefighting aircraft quickly getting the blaze under control.

The Los Angeles region is on high alert as a Particularly Dangerous Situation warning is in effect Monday through Tuesday. While winds in some areas could reach up to 100 mph, KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno said wind gusts in the Griffith Park area are between 15 to 25 mph Monday afternoon.

Fire crews quickly got a Griffith Park grass fire under control Monday. KCALNews