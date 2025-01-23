Officials call for Eaton Fire evacuation alert investigation after delays, deaths

Following delayed evacuation alerts and 17 deaths from the Eaton Fire, officials are calling for an investigation into the emergency alert notification system.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Rep. Judy Chu have each called for separate investigations two weeks after the Eaton Fire broke out. Barger and Chu referenced reporting by the Los Angeles Times, which raised questions about when residents in parts of western Altadena received their evacuation orders.

An area destroyed by the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 20, 2025. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the 17 deaths related to the Eaton Fire took place on the western side.

The Eaton Fire erupted around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and was quickly spread by strong Santa Ana winds. The Times reported that several neighborhoods in eastern Altadena received evacuation warnings and orders Tuesday night. But neighborhoods in western Altadena did not receive evacuation orders until hours later Wednesday morning, the Times wrote. Some residents never received a warning.

The alert system is operated by the Office of Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, Barger introduced a motion to retain a consultant with subject matter expertise to review the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification system.

Barger said after every major disaster the county completes an after-action report. She wants to prioritize and expedite the analysis into why there were delays.

"The victims of this disaster deserve our transparency and accountability," Barger said.

In response to the reporting, Chu released a statement calling for LA County emergency officials to conduct an independent investigation. She said the probe needs to review the timeline of alerts, coordination between agencies and changes needed to ensure the systems save lives.

"We owe it to the victims, survivors, and their families to ensure that these evacuation notification delays and failures are not repeated," Chu said.