Two Oregon residents arrested for impersonating firefighters in Palisades Fire evacuation zone

Two people from Oregon were arrested for allegedly impersonating firefighters inside of the Palisades Fire Zone over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department officers were patrolling the fire area with local firefighters when they "observed a fire truck that did not appear to be legitimate," said a statement from LASD.

Photos of the fire truck being used by two Oregon residents impersonating firefighters inside of the Palisades Fire zone. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

They relayed the information to the sheriff's department, at which point investigators with their Major Crimes Bureau were contacted to assist deputies who had pulled the pair over as they attempted to enter an evacuation zone.

"Upon contacting the two occupants of the truck, deputies noticed they were both wearing turnout gear," LASD's statement said. "The occupants claimed to be from 'Roaring River Fire Department' in Oregon."

Underneath their turnout gear, both individuals were wearing Cal Fire t-shirts and had helmets and radios to further look the part, deputies said.

Investigators determined that the department was not actually a legitimate agency and that the fire truck they were driving was purchased through an auction.

Gear being used by the two Oregon residents accused of impersonating firefighters inside of a Palisades Fire evacuation zone. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Both individuals, identified as Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested for impersonating a firefighter and for entering an evacuation zone. Their truck was impounded.

Deputies noted that the two also admitted to being inside of the evacuation on Friday, the day prior.

"Suspect Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon for criminal mischief and arson," LASD said. "Neither have a criminal history in California."

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7853.