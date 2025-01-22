Los Angeles begins "extensive" debris removal after deadly wildfires, officials warn about potential dangers with weekend rain

The "extensive" debris removal process is underway in Los Angeles County to clear rubble from burn scar areas ahead of potential rain that could create dangerous landslides and runoff, officials say.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is the leading agency in the partnership to remove hazardous materials and fire debris from burn scars caused by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: A couple wearing protective gear meet with a FEMA representative while searching through the remains of their home which burned in the Eaton Fire on January 19, 2025 in Altadena, California. They said they plan to rebuild. Multiple wildfires which were fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds have burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 27 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many of them homes and businesses, burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. Getty Images

The Los Angeles County health officer issued a local health emergency order prohibiting residents from removing fire debris from damaged and burned properties in critical fire areas until a hazardous materials inspection has been conducted by an approved government agency.

LA County Public Works warns that fire debris can contain toxins like lead, asbestos, mercury and other chemicals.

Forecasters are predicting rain in parts of Los Angeles which could lead to disastrous mudslides and debris runoff into oceans, beaches and other waterways. Crews are working to remove as much debris as possible ahead of the rain.

Debris removal is being conducted in two phases. Officials said completion of the two phases is crucial to ensuring the safety of residents and crews.

The deadly Eaton and Palisades fires exploded on Jan. 7 and were fueled by damaging and life-threatening Santa Ana winds that burned more than 37,000 acres.

Also underway is a probe into the evacuation alert systems. L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger introduced a motion to retain a consultant to review the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems. Barger explained that after all major disasters, the county completes an after-action report. She wanted to escalate the analysis and provide transparency to victims.

Thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes after receiving emergency alerts about mandatory evacuation orders.

Phase 1: Household hazardous waste removal

The first phase of removing household hazardous waste from fire-affected areas is being conducted by the members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who have been assigned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assessment teams began working on Jan. 16 and have secured temporary staging locations at both fire sites to properly package and dispose of the hazardous materials, said U.S. EPA Incident Commander Tara Fitzgerald. Teams will begin disposing of materials at staging locations early next week.

"The State of California issued an order on January 15, 2025 granting EPA authority to access properties without permission from the property owner," LA County Public Works said.

The removal of household hazardous materials is free to all residents in fire-impacted areas.

"U.S. EPA will be placing a placard on each property as it's completed," said LA County Department of Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.

The U.S. EPA has invested $100 million in the removal effort and deployed over 500 personnel, said LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Teams will temporarily suspend operations if wind speeds exceed 30 mph. Fitzgerald said if residents are present when crews arrive, they will leave and return at a later time to ensure everyone's safety.

Hazardous materials include:

Paints

Cleaning supplies

Garden products

Batteries

Oils

Phase 2: Fire debris removal

Barger described phase two as a much larger task. FEMA has asked for the assistance of the Army Corps of Engineers to head this portion of the debris removal process.

After the U.S. EPA has removed all household hazardous waste from fire-affected properties, the Army Corp of Engineers will send members to remove all remaining fire debris.

Residents have the option to opt in or opt out of the free fire debris removal services, Horvath said.

"You can also hire a private vendor, if you choose to go that route you still have to adhere to all of the policies outlined by the EPA and relevant departments," Horvath said.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson said if residents opt in for the service they will have to sign a right of entry document.

"That is the legal document that residents who own private property that was impacted by the fires will sign allowing the federal government and my agency with our contractors to enter your property for the purposes of private property debris removal," Swenson said.

Properties will not be fully cleared by officials until both phases are complete.

Debris health risks

Fire-damaged properties can contain several harmful toxins that can cause health issues.

"Exposure to these toxic substances can occur through the inhalation of ash and fire dust particles, contact with skin, or contamination of drinking water supplies," the LA County Department of Public Health said.

LA County public health officials urge residents entering their homes in fire zones to wear respiratory, eye and skin protection.

Tips to reduce exposure to harmful debris:

Limit time outdoors

Wear a mask

Wear protective eye gear

Monitor local health warnings

Contact information for resources

Debris Removal Hotline: (844) 347-3332

Mud and Debris Flow Hotline: (800) 933-0930

LA County Department of Public Works: (626) 458-5100