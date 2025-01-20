California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs executive order to speed Palisades, Eaton fire debris removal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to expedite debris removal from recent fire areas, bolster flood defenses and stabilize hillsides ahead of anticipated rainfall.

Burn scars in areas of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire are of top concern, as the risk for mudslides, landslides, flash floods and debris flow is high in fire zones. The National Weather Service says there is a developing chance of rain this weekend.

Cal Fire reported Monday morning that over 10,000 structures were destroyed or damaged during the Eaton Fire and in the Palisades Fire, 6,051 structures were destroyed and 788 structures were damaged. Fire crews are still working to increase containment on both fires.

"As work continues to fight fires across Los Angeles County, the state is already working to prepare for the damage that can happen when winter rainstorms hit burn scars, causing landslides and flooding," Newsom said. "This order helps keep our emergency response focused on protecting communities, not permits and paperwork."

The order will suspend certain environmental rules and approval procedures for 90 days, through the end of the normal rainy season.

Work in streams and rivers will need to follow specified conditions to protect those important waterways.

"Today's executive order allows us to quickly combat the threat of flood and debris flow and do all that is necessary to protect life, property, and our natural environment," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said.

The governor declared a state of emergency on the first day of the fires, on Jan. 7. Several days later, he issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed in the fires.