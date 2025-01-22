Extremely dry conditions, red flag warning remains as Los Angeles area prepares for possible weekend rain

Dry conditions remain in the Los Angeles area causing critical fire danger, but a chance of rain is in the forecast over the weekend.

A warming trend will develop throughout the day and peak overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A red flag warning has been issued for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as extreme fire danger remains National Weather Service Los Angeles

The NWS canceled the previous fire weather watch and replaced it with a red flag warning. Northeast winds will peak between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The mountain areas will experience the strongest winds. Humidity levels will remain very low only reaching between 2 and 10%.

Satellite imagery shows a high-pressure system lingering over the west coast but a low-pressure system can also be seen trying to make its way down, the NWS said.

By Friday night, a storm from northern Canada will work its way down the west coast and bring the chance of rain. Los Angeles could get .25 inches of rain and the Inland Empire could get .40 inches of rain, said KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

"It isn't a guarantee for rain, but it is the best widespread rain chance we have had since November," Deanno said.

City and state officials have expedited the debris removal process in burn scar areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires. The process of installing reinforced barriers, removing debris and identifying properties at risk is underway.

"The soils in a burn scar are highly erodible so flood waters can contain significant amounts of mud, boulders, and vegetation," the NWS said.

Weather officials warn that new or existing fires may grow rapidly during the red flag warning. Residents who live near wildlands are urged to prepare if a fire breaks out.