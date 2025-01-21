Pair of brush fires burning along I-15 in northern San Diego County; evacuation orders issued

Firefighters are working to contain a pair of brush fires that broke out along the I-15 Freeway in northern San Diego County early Tuesday morning.

The first blaze, called the Pala Fire, was reported at around 12:30 a.m. near the junction of I-15 and SR-76, according to the Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Department.

"The fire is approximately 5 acres in size with a rapid rate of spread and structures threatened," firefighters said in a post on X a little before 1 a.m. An hour later and crews indicated that it had grown to 30 acres but that the rate of spread had slowed.

Despite this, evacuation orders were issued for SDC-0147.

About 30 minutes later, crews also reported a second fire, farther south on I-15 near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road in the Bonsall area near W. Lilac Road, in a separate post.

That fire, which has been dubbed the Lilac Fire, is said to be about 30 acres in size and burning at a moderate rate with additional structures threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the second fire, impacting people living in the SDC-0235, SDC-0236, SDC-0288 and SDC-0289 zones. More information can be found here. Warnings were also issued for several other residential zones.

An evacuation reception center was established at the Castle Creek Country Club on 8797 Circle R Drive in Escondido, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fires is not yet known, but most of Southern California remains under red flag warnings due to extremely strong winds and an excessively dry climate, which National Weather Service officials say increased the risk for fire danger.