Hughes Fire prompts smoke advisory from state air quality monitors

Southern California air quality monitors issued a smoke advisory on Wednesday because of the Hughes Fire near Castaic.

The warning will last until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. It affects northern Los Angeles County, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District expects the smoke to heavily impact the San Gabriel Mountains, the I-5 Freeway Corridor near Castaic Lake and Santa Clarita. The San Fernando Valley, Malibu and Pacific Palisades may also be affected.

A map of the areas affected by the smoke advisory. South Coast AQMD

The Hughes Fire broke out at roughly 10:45 a.m. near Castaic Lake, off Lake Hughes Road just north of Castaic Reservoir Road. It quickly devoured the surrounding dry brush and grew to more than 9,400 acres by late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire kicked up a cloud of smoke that was visible from Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park.

The Hughes Fire burns behind the skyline of Six Flags Magic Mountain. Getty Images

AQMD officials recommended that affected residents remain indoors with windows and doors closed with air conditioning or an air purifier running. Avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in air from the outside.

Residents should also avoid burning wood in a fireplace or firepit. AQMD advised people to refrain from burning candles, lighting incense, pan-frying and grilling.

Anyone who must go outside in the smoke advisory zone should wear a properly-fitting N95 or P100 respirator.

AQMD also extended its windblown ash and dust advisory to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.