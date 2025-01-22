Brush fire breaks out in Sepulveda Pass near I-405 Freeway

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Pass near the I-405 Freeway late Wednesday.

It was first reported just after 11 p.m. near northbound lanes of the freeway in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire burning in the hills above the I-405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks. KCAL News

They say that the blaze, which is being called the Sepulveda Fire, has burned through approximately 10 acres of brush and is moving through heavy brush. There are currently 5 mph winds in the area, firefighters noted.

There is no threat to structures and no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued. At around 11:30 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for people living in the 1500 block of Casiano Road north of Moraga Drive east of Sepulveda Boulevard, west of Chalon Road.

With SkyCal overhead, dozens of fire engines could be seen parked on roads below the fire, while water-dropping aircraft worked from above. The flames moved slowly uphill towards E. Sepulveda Fire Road, where a helicopter could be seen dropping loads of water on the largest patches of fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.