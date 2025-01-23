KCAL News announces Rebuilding SoCal initiative

Los Angeles was forever changed when two devastating wildfires erupted in early January. The infernos torched tens of thousands of acres, left more than two dozen people dead, and destroyed countless homes and businesses, leaving so many with nowhere to turn.

As the region heals from the Palisades and Eaton fires, among the most destructive in U.S. history, the impact will be felt for decades. The landscape was changed, cities were burned, and industries were reshaped while families and communities were separated.

It's natural to feel defeated and desperate for answers, but Angelenos are strong, resilient and determined to rebuild. And KCAL plans to be there beside them — every step of the way.

KCAL News has launched an initiative called "Rebuilding SoCal," a commitment to cover that process, helping people come to terms with the loss and how to begin again.

Our promise: Be there for the successes, the setbacks and ultimately — Los Angeles' comeback.

We have the public's back! We plan to hold officials and those in charge accountable, and make sure to get answers. We also plan to acknowledge and celebrate the communities who are rebuilding- introducing the heroes behind recovery efforts and those offering help and hope.

The initiative will have three main components:

Recovery and Hope: By showcasing these stories of recovery, KCAL News will uplift and inspire others to keep fighting as they seek new housing, deal with insurance and disaster relief and rebuild their homes, schools and businesses.

By showcasing these stories of recovery, KCAL News will uplift and inspire others to keep fighting as they seek new housing, deal with insurance and disaster relief and rebuild their homes, schools and businesses. Getting Answers: Our reporters will hold leaders accountable. We will strive to be a voice for communities without one as they struggled to receive answers and support. Tough questions will be asked about fire response, evacuation procedures, distribution of financial and emergency support and price gouging in the housing market — amongst many other issues.

Our reporters will hold leaders accountable. We will strive to be a voice for communities without one as they struggled to receive answers and support. Tough questions will be asked about fire response, evacuation procedures, distribution of financial and emergency support and price gouging in the housing market — amongst many other issues. Community Support: KCAL News will provide direct support to individuals and organizations that are assisting victims through the KCAL Cares program

KCAL News wants to hear your story ideas and news tips about the rebuilding process. Reach us at KCALNews.com/TIPS or kcal9investigates@cbs.com.