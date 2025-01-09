National Guard, curfews to help manage Los Angeles County fire zones

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is working on a mandatory curfew and calling on the National Guard to help manage the fire-ravaged zones, primarily in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

"We have had 400 National Guard members throughout the state ready to support us ... this effort will allow law enforcement to free up our resources and move personnel to other critical areas throughout the county...," Sheriff Robert Luna said.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection to theft and looting during the Southern California fires. Luna said the arrests were made between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the fire areas.

While over 400 sheriff's personnel have been deployed to patrol, manage road closures and provide security in the evacuation areas, National Guard personnel will assist with these duties throughout the Los Angeles region, Luna said.

The sheriff's department is crafting a curfew order, both for the Palisades and Eaton fire areas. Luna said they are working through the legal process to get that done -- a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. "Our goal is to attempt to implement a curfew in the specific impacted areas, around the two fire areas, both for Palisades and Eaton...the goal is to try to implement it tonight (Thursday)," he said.

Luna also said he is looking into ways to further punish those who are in evacuation-ordered areas. "I'm going to give direction to our department members … as you know when we have an evacuation order by law if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor. If you commit certain crimes it could jump to a felony," Luna said.

Community notification of the curfew is a step that legally needs to happen before it can be implemented.

The city of Santa Monica is also considering a curfew for all areas within mandatory evacuation zones, lasting from sunset to sunrise.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that his office will pursue legal punishment for people arrested for looting or theft.

"If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you're going to take advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Hochman said.