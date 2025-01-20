Southern California air quality monitors issue dust and ash alert amid windy conditions

Southern California air quality monitors issued a dust and ash alert for all of Los Angeles County as strong Santa Ana winds blow through the Eaton and Palisades burn scars.

The windblown advisory is expected to last from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District also affected Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena City College closed early as the strong winds kicked up a cloud of ash from the Eaton Fire into the air. A spokesperson from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said the center will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The two wildfires burned nearly 40,000 acres in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. In addition to the charred landscape, the two fires leveled entire neighborhoods, damaging or destroying roughly 17,000 buildings.

Windblown ash is typically too large to be detected by the instruments used to determine the air quality index, officials said. They do not influence the current "good to moderate" rating.

"Ash particles are typically visible to the naked eye either in the air or on outdoor surfaces," AQMD said. "Windblown ash from burned structures contains air toxins."

AQMD advised residents to take the necessary precautions to reduce exposure to those toxins.

"In short, although the AQI may show green, it is best to reduce exposure as the forecasted high wind events can carry ash throughout the region from the active Palisades and Eaton wildfires as well as Hurst, Kenneth, Line, Airport, and Bridge fire burn scars," they said.

To do this, they advise wearing a mask like an N-95 or P-100 respirator mask, staying indoors, limiting physical activities, using an HVAC system with a clean filter and/or an air purifier and avoid combustion indoors like candles, fireplaces or wood-burning appliances.

If someone does come in contact with ash, it is strongly advised to wash it off as soon as possible. Children and pets should be kept away from ash.

To clean and dispose of ash, officials say that the substance should be lightly misted with water before sweeping it with a broom or wet mop, but a leaf blower should never be used. The swept ashes can be disposed of in regular trash but only once dumped inside of a plastic bag or other container that prevents it from being stirred up again.