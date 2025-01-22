Watch CBS News
Hughes Fire in Castaic area of Los Angeles County prompts mandatory evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for a wildfire that has burned at least 50 acres near the Los Angeles County community of Castaic Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze has been dubbed the Hughes Fire and is located off Lake Hughes Road, just north of Castaic Reservoir Road, Angeles National Forest officials said. Forecasters have a Red Flag Warning in effect for that area of the county, within the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as some other parts of LA and Ventura counties, with extremely low humidity and Santa Ana winds increasing the risks of wildfires.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported it was 50 acres just before 11 a.m. Aerial footage shows some flames and a huge plume of smoke rising from an area about 16 miles from a collection of buildings. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

