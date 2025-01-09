Are the Los Angeles fires contained? See the latest on efforts to control Palisades, Eaton and more fires

As fires rage in Southern California, firefighters are working to get the blazes — which include the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires — under control. The wildfires, spread by strong Santa Ana winds, have burned homes and businesses and caused evacuations throughout the region.

Here's the latest on containment for the fires burning across Southern California.

Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire

The two largest fires have spurred thousands of evacuations and burned thousands of acres since Tuesday. The Palisades Fire began at 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, burning on the west side of Los Angeles County, including the Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

The deadly Eaton fire, which began at 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, is raging in the Angeles National Forest, Altadena and Pasadena.

Hurst, Woodley, Lidia, Sunset fires

There are several smaller blazes across the region, including the Hurst, Woodley, Lidia and Sunset fires.

The Hurst fire broke out in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles near 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, while several fires broke out Wednesday. The Woodley Fire started burning at 6:15 a.m. local time Wednesday near the Sepulveda Basin.

Flames started late Wednesday in Acton, in the Antelope Valley between the San Gabriel Mountains and the Sierra Pelona Mountains, becoming known as the Lidia Fire.

The Sunset fire erupted Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood Bowl and Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.