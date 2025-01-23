Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign legislation for $2.5 billion toward Los Angeles wildfire relief

Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign legislation Thursday providing $2.5 billion in funding to relief efforts in Los Angeles County, where two massive wildfires killed 28 people and left behind a trail of destruction this month.

State lawmakers and local leaders are expected to join Newsom for the signing of the legislation, according to his office, which released a statement saying it will take place at 3:30 p.m.

A day earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to potentially withhold federal disaster aid from fire-torn areas of Los Angeles County, where recovery efforts are just beginning as thousands are finally allowed to return to their neighborhoods. He told Fox News' Sean Hannity he doesn't think the federal government should give California "anything" until certain policies are changed.

Some areas remain without power, with ash polluting the air and the few houses still standing surrounded by burned buildings and piles of debris. Among the communities hardest hit are Altadena, north of Pasadena, and the coastal community of Pacific Palisades

Trump made the statement on disaster aid just ahead of a planned visit to Los Angeles. Newsom had invited him to survey the damage first-hand and meet with firefighters and survivors in a letter sent the week the Palisades and Eaton fires started. He had not responded to Newsom's invite publicly but told NBC News last week that he "probably" plans to come to the region.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. Eric Thayer / Getty Images

Newsom has refuted claims by Trump attacking the governor's leadership and policymaking in relation to the fires, calling one of Trump's allegations — that the Democratic governor "refused to sign the water restoration declaration" — "pure fiction."

President Joe Biden has said that the federal government will pay for 100% of the disaster response costs for the Los Angeles wildfires. He visited the region after approving a major disaster declaration, which made wildfire survivors eligible for FEMA grants.

Meanwhile, federal relief loans are also being offered to LA County tenants, homeowners, businesses and nonprofits through the Small Business Administration (SBA). So far, $52 million in these disaster relief loans have been approved for wildfire survivors, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday, with more than $50 million going toward homeowners and renters.