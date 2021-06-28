Trump rally shooter's motive still unclear as Biden urges calm
"The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that," President Biden said.
Biden on Sunday evening addressed the nation for a third time since Trump survived an assassination attempt.
Former President Donald Trump was shot in an assassination attempt at the campaign rally and said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.
Both patients who were hospitalized are now in stable condition, per state police.
An ex-classmate of the gunman who fired shots at former President Donald Trump described 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as a "normal boy."
Corey Comperatore was shot while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.
The physician, who wore a T-shirt soaked in blood, said the victim had a gunshot wound to the head and had fallen between the bleachers.
The gunman who opened fire Saturday night at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was armed with an AR-style rifle, about 400 feet from the stage.
With the Republican National Convention set to kick off in Milwaukee on Monday as scheduled, Wisconsin officials are decrying the attempted assassination of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
Former President Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI has identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
At least seven of the past nine presidents have been targets of assaults, attacks or assassination attempts.
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," former President Trump wrote.
Eyewitnesses at a rally of former President Donald Trump's described a chaotic scene on Saturday after he was rushed off stage with blood visible on his face after shots were fired.
The White House confirmed late Saturday night that Mr. Biden and Trump spoke by phone following the shooting.
Sources said the gunman was armed with a rifle and was standing on an elevated structure outside of the cordoned-off rally area, about 200 yards from Trump's stage.
The Secret Service says former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is safe following the incident.
Secret Service rushed the stage and took former President Donald Trump away in a motorcade after shots were fired in an assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally.
Changes to the security plan were planned after former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Jason Crow join Margaret Brennan.
Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, says that in the wake of Biden's debate performance, there's a "high risk" that Democrats lose the election "unless there is a major change."
President Biden said he will address the nation from the Oval Office Sunday night about the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
Officials with the Secret Service, the FBI and the City of Milwaukee briefed reporters Sunday on security plans for the Republican National Convention set to begin Monday in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, FBI officials released new details about their investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nicole Sganga report.
FBI investigators have released new details about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, resident who shot at former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Saturday. A local official apparently encountered the shooter moments before he fired eight rounds into the ground, CBS News Pittsburgh reports. CBS News' Nicole Sganga reports.
The FBI is working to uncover the motive behind Saturday's shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. In a rare prime time address Sunday, President Biden said the shooter's motivations were still unclear. Here's what we know so far.
President Biden has delivered several statements following Saturday's shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania, urging Americans to settle their differences by voting - not by violence. CBS News reports on Mr. Biden's public remarks following the attack.
President Biden delivered a rare prime time address Sunday night, hours after calling for unity following the Trump rally shooting. "In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box - not with bullets," Biden said in the speech.
The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is raising questions about the Secret Service and how it could have allowed someone to get a clear shot at a presidential candidate. Former Secret Service Deputy Director A.T. Smith provides insight on the agency's operations.
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."