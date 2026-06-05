Second Facebook privacy settlement payment is coming soon. Here's what to know.

Some Facebook users may soon receive a second payout tied to parent company Meta's $725 million privacy settlement, according to the claims administrator and an email sent to eligible claimants.

The payment stems from a settlement of multiple lawsuits against Facebook by users who claimed the social media network improperly shared their information with third-party sources, such as advertisers and data brokers. The lawsuits were sparked by Facebook's 2018 privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which scraped user data from the site to profile voters.

Meta has denied any liability or wrongdoing under the settlement.

The first settlement payments were sent to Facebook users in September 2025, with a court filing stating that the average payment amount was $29.43. Payments were based on factors including how long someone used Facebook during the 15-year period covered by the settlement and the number of people who filed claims.

Here's what to know about the second payments.

Why is there a second Facebook payment?

The settlement website says the court approved a second distribution using funds from uncashed payments from the first round of payouts.

Those funds were returned to the settlement administrator and are now being redistributed to claimants who successfully cashed their original payment.

Will I be alerted about another payment?

Yes, the claims administrator is sending emails to alert people who qualify for the second payment. The subject line of the email is: "Facebook User Privacy Settlement – Settlement and Second Distribution Status Update."

If you're not sure whether you are receiving a second payment, you can email the settlement administrator at info@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. Make sure to include your claim ID.

When will the second payment be issued?

The Facebook settlement website says distribution of the second payments will begin on June 9 and continue for four weeks.

"You will receive an additional email notice approximately 3-4 days before your additional settlement payment is issued. Please continue to check your email during this time period," states an email sent to Facebook users by the settlement administrator.

How much will I get in the second payment?

The settlement website doesn't disclose the amount. But since the distribution is based on unclaimed funds from the first round, it's likely to be smaller than the initial $29.43 payment.