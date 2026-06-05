Ned Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer and CBS announcer, dies at 93

Ned Jarrett, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and longtime broadcaster, died Thursday of natural causes in his home, his family said in a statement shared by the racing organization. He was 93.

Jarrett was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 after 50 career wins on the sport's top circuit, including championships in 1961 and 1965. He was part of the second five-member NASCAR Hall of Fame class. He still holds the record for the largest margin of victory in a NASCAR race, the organization said.

Ned Jarrett holds his trophy, The Governor's Cup, as he receives a hug from his wife after winning the Dixie 400 stock car auto race June 8, 1964 in Atlanta. Associated Press

Jarrett, known as "Gentleman Ned" for his demeanor, may have been better known by younger NASCAR fans for his broadcasting career. Jarrett spent over 20 years with CBS, working as a pit reporter from 1979 to 1984 and serving as a color analyst from 1984 to 2000. One of his signature moments in the booth came in the 1993 Daytona 500 when he didn't try to restrain from rooting as his son, Dale Jarrett, held off Dale Earnhardt for the win.

Dale Jarrett won the Cup Series in 1999. The Jarretts became the second father-son combination to win Cup Series championships, following Lee and Richard Petty. Bill Elliott and his son, Chase, later completed the father-son achievement.

In NASCAR's statement, CEO Steve O'Donnell remembered Jarrett as a racing legend.

Dale Jarrett is interviewed by father Ned Jarrett as he prepares for the start of the NAPA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Nov. 21, 1999. Ric Feld/Associated Press

"Despite his calm demeanor, 'Gentleman' Ned Jarrett was as fierce a competitor as NASCAR has ever seen," O'Donnell said in a statement. "His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves with wins and championships across several NASCAR divisions."

"But it was his off-the-track persona that separated Ned from his peers. He was as kind as his nickname indicated. And his endearing personality helped him excel in his second career as a broadcaster," he added. "Ned was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades and he will be dearly missed."

Jarrett's wife Martha died in February 2023, according to NASCAR. The two shared three children: Dale, Glenn and Patti. All three have connections to the racing world, NASCAR said.

Jarrett's family described him as "a devout Christian and a devoted, loving family man."

"He was a friend to everyone he met and NASCAR's oldest living champion," Jarrett's family said in their statement. "By all accounts, he was a true NASCAR legend. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for. Rest in Peace, Dad."