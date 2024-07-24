FBI director to testify before Congress about Trump shooting investigation
Washington — FBI Director Christopher Wray is the next law enforcement official to face grilling by House lawmakers following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Wray is testifying before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee Wednesday about the FBI's investigation into the July 13 shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
In a letter to Wray last week, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committee's chairman, said there are "several unanswered questions about the failures that led to the attempted assassination of a president — the first in over 40 years — as well as the FBI's ability to conduct a rapid, transparent, and thorough investigation in the wake of its recent scandals."
The FBI, which is investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism, has not yet determined the gunman's motive.
The security failures that enabled the gunman to get on a nearby rooftop, from where he fired several shots toward Trump, led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday. One rally attendee was killed, two were critically wounded, and Trump was injured when a bullet grazed his ear.
Cheatle testified to the House Oversight Committee a day earlier, promising accountability and calling the attack the "most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades. She declined to answer questions about the gunman's actions leading up to the attack, citing the FBI's ongoing investigation.
How to watch the FBI director's testimony
What: FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies about the bureau's investigation into the Trump assassination attempt
Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device