Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio, officials say

Several people were shot Saturday near a neighborhood festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said.

The Toledo Police Department reported that the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival, a little after 5:30 p.m. local time.

Officers responded to find "multiple shooting victims," police said. Several people were rushed to area hospitals. The number of victims and their conditions were unclear.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect or suspects, according to police. There was no word on the circumstances of the shooting or a motive.

According to its website, the Old West End Festival is in its 53rd year, and consists of a parade, food markets and live music.

This is a developing story and will be updated.