Secret Service places multiple agents on leave over Trump assassination attempt investigation

The U.S. Secret Service has placed multiple agents on leave, including the head of the Pittsburgh field office, as a result of its investigation into last month's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service's internal affairs division is continuing to investigate how a 20-year-old gunman was able to fire eight rounds from a rooftop near where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, including one shot that grazed the Republican presidential nominee's ear.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to confirm the agents were placed on leave, saying he would not comment on a personnel matter. But he said the service's "mission assurance review is progressing, and we are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure."

He added that the Secret Service "holds our personnel to the highest professional standards, and any identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility for potential disciplinary action."

This is a breaking news story.