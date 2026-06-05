Park ranger dies after falling into crevasse on America's tallest peak

A ranger in Alaska died after falling into a crevasse on North America's tallest mountain, the National Park Service said.

Robin Pendery of Enumclaw, Washington, was a seasonal mountaineering ranger assigned to Denali National Park and Preserve. She fell Thursday while on climbing patrol on Mount McKinley and died despite immediate rescue efforts, the park service said.

The death is under investigation. It comes only a week after three climbers from a Latvian mountaineering expedition died after falling near a treacherous pass on McKinley. A fourth climber was rescued. They were part of a seven-person team traversing a route known for its exposed sections, where many climbers have died or been injured over the years.

In June 2025, a climber died after falling 3,000 feet while ascending the West Buttress climbing route on the mountain, the park service has said.

The Alaska national park draws roughly 600,000 visitors each year, primarily during late May to early September, according to the park service. McKinley, also known as Denali, stands at about 20,310 feet. Pendery fell near what's known as the 14,000-foot camp.

Pendery joined the Denali mountaineering staff in 2024, where she helped support climber safety, emergency response and mountaineering operations, the National Park Service said.

"Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world," Denali Superintendent Brooke Merrell said in a statement Friday. "Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate."