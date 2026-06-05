Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for double murder scheme in affair with au pair

A Virginia man who was having an affair with the family's Brazilian au pair was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife and a man who was lured to the couple's home as a fall guy.

Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, claimed he shot Joseph Ryan after he came across Ryan attacking his wife on the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. But prosecutors said Brendan Banfield and au pair Juliana Peres Magalhães set Ryan up in a scheme to get rid of Christine Banfield, a pediatric intensive care nurse.

Judge Penney Azcarate called Banfield's actions evil and calculated.

"The disregard of the life of your wife, someone you supposedly loved, is almost unfathomable," she said in handing down the sentence, which is mandatory in Virginia for an aggravated murder conviction.

The scheme involved "luring a completely innocent man into your deadly trap; continuing on after the murders without a care; and not once — not once — thinking of the impact" on the Banfields' 4-year-old daughter. Brendan Banfield "took everything from her," Azcarate said.

In addition to murder, jurors in February convicted Banfield of child endangerment because the couple's daughter was home during the killings. Azcarate sentenced Banfield to an additional five years on that charge and three more years on a firearms charge.

Speaking at his sentencing, Banfield continued to proclaim his innocence, saying it would have been impossible for him to have committed the murders. He reiterated there was dissent within the police department over the theory Banfield and Magalhães had impersonated Christine Banfield on a website for sexual fetishes in order to lure Ryan to the home.

Banfield said he loved his wife and, although he had affairs, he never intended to leave her.

Azcarate was unmoved, citing his lack of remorse as one of the reasons she felt no hesitation in ordering him to remain behind bars for life.

During Banfield's trial, Magalhães testified he had told her he wanted to marry her and have children with her, but he needed to "get rid of" his wife first. He didn't want a divorce because "she would have more money than he would" and because he wanted custody of the couple's daughter, said Magalhães, who was 21 when she started working for the Banfields in 2021.

Magalhães told jurors she and Brendan Banfield had impersonated Christine Banfield on a website for sexual fetishes. They used the site to lure Ryan to the house in Herndon, Virginia, for a sexual encounter involving a knife and staged the scene to look as if they had shot a violent intruder.

Magalhães testified that on the day of the killings, she waited in a car outside the house with the Banfields' child. When Ryan arrived, she called Brendan Banfield, who was waiting at a nearby McDonald's. The pair took the child to the basement and then went to the bedroom, where they encountered Ryan. Brendan Banfield shot Ryan and then stabbed Christine Banfield with the knife Ryan had brought. When Magalhães saw Ryan moving, she fired a second shot that killed him.

Some media have dubbed the case the "au pair affair." Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter after agreeing to testify against Brendan Banfield. Magalhães was sentenced to 10 years in prison after Banfield's trial.

At Magalhães' sentencing hearing, Azcarate said, "Your actions were deliberate, self-serving, and demonstrated a profound disregard for human life," according to CBS affiliate WUSA. "So let's get straight — you do not deserve anything other than incarceration and a life of reflection on what you have done to the victim in this family. May it weigh heavily on your soul."