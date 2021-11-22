Live

Watch CBSN Live

The best Black Friday deals on watches right now

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Directly Above Shot Of Christmas Decorations And Wristwatch On Table
If you're running out of time to get your holiday shopping done, all these watches are on sale and make great gifts.  Azman Mohamad / EyeEm / Getty Images

With the holidays looming, it might feel like you're racing against the clock to check off everyone on your shopping list. Luckily, some retailers have said that supply-chain issues are not impacting their inventory, which should alleviate some of that early shopping pressure.

Still, with an abundance of early Black Friday deals, why wait to score serious savings on some great gifts? The time to save big on stylish watches is now. (See what we did there?)

From brands such as Casio, Tissot, Disney, Samsung and Apple, shop analog watches, watches for kids, smart watches, running watches, Apple Watch bands and more. Looking for more Black Friday deals and sales? CBS Essentials has you covered with early Black Friday guides, whether you're shopping at the best deals at Walmart, the best deals at Amazon, the best deals at Best Buy, the best deals at Target or just looking for a roundup of the best deals right now.

Keep reading to check out the best Black Friday deals on watches right now.

Tissot PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch: $425

PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, 42mm
Nordstrom

This race-car-inspired watch by Tissot features floating indexes, a brushed dial and a minute-marked and a carbon-fiber bezel. It's more than half off at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale right now.

Tissot PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, $425 (regularly $895)

$425 at Nordstrom

Casio black dive-style sport watch: $40

Casio black dive-style sport watch
Walmart

With its black resin band and stainless steel case, this ocean-inspired Casio watch has a classic and stylish appeal. 

Casio black dive-style sport watch, $40 (regularly $70)

$40 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (cellular): $459

Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon

Made for all the ways you exercise, the Apple Watch Series 5 has built-in GPS and is swimproof. At nearly a $300 discount, this watch is at its lowest price of the month right now. 

Apple Watch Series 5 (cellular), $459 (regularly $749)

$459 at Amazon

Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack: $16

Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack
Oyodss via Amazon

These silicone sport-watch bands work with most Apple Watches and will freshen up the look of your smart watch. This pack includes five watch bands in a variety of colors, and makes a great add-on gift.

Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack, $16 (regularly $20)

$16 at Amazon

Karli three-hand watch: $77

Karli three-hand watch
Fossil

With its sparkling gem accents, this three-hand watch will add a twinkle to your wrist.

Karli three-hand watch, $77 (regularly $109)

$77 at Fossil

Galaxy Watch4 Classic: $165

Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic features a physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of a classic wristwatch, blending smart watch and traditional timepiece elements. You can save on a Galaxy Watch4 Classic at Samsung's early Black Friday sale right now. (You can bring the price down even lower with an eligible trade-in.)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic, $165 (regularly $400)

$165 at Samsung

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch: $19

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch
Disney via Amazon

This Disney Time Teacher watch is designed to help kids learn to read analog clocks with the help of their favorite Disney princesses. The watch is scratch- and water-resistant and comes equipped with a fabric-fastened nylon strap.

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch, $19 (regularly $25)

$19 at Amazon

Disney Mickey and Minnie watch: $40

Disney Mickey and Minnie watch
Disney via Amazon

This watch is for Disney lovers who don't need assistance reading the time. You can save $10 on this watch, which features a Mickey and Minnie portrait against a sleek face set with roman numerals.

Disney Mickey and Minnie watch, $40 (regularly $50)

$40 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $200

Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Best Buy

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is equipped with built-in GPS and playlist capabilities, and can monitor body energy levels, sleep and more. Grab this smart watch for $150 off at Best Buy right now. 

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, $200 (regularly $350)

$200 at Best Buy

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch: $101

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch
Fossil

This shiny Fenmore watch will make a great accessory to any wardrobe, and is on sale for less than one-third of its original price. 

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch, $101 (originally $169)

$101 at Fossil

Movado ultra slim watch: $377

Movado ultra slim 40mm watch
Walmart

This chic timepiece is crafted with stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Movado ultra slim watch, $377 (regularly $795)

$377 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $200

Galaxy Watch4
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch makes a sleek and stylish tech companion, with features such as fitness tracking and health monitoring. Save $50 on this smartwatch at Samsung's Black Friday sale. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, $200 (regularly $250)

$200 at Samsung

His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set: $167

His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set
Fossil

These matching watches make a timeless, fashionable and budget-friendly gift.

His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set, $167 (regularly $279)

$167 at Fossil

Related content from CBS Essentials: 

First published on November 21, 2021 / 7:10 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.