If you're running out of time to get your holiday shopping done, all these watches are on sale and make great gifts. Azman Mohamad / EyeEm / Getty Images

With the holidays looming, it might feel like you're racing against the clock to check off everyone on your shopping list. Luckily, some retailers have said that supply-chain issues are not impacting their inventory, which should alleviate some of that early shopping pressure.

Still, with an abundance of early Black Friday deals, why wait to score serious savings on some great gifts? The time to save big on stylish watches is now. (See what we did there?)

From brands such as Casio, Tissot, Disney, Samsung and Apple, shop analog watches, watches for kids, smart watches, running watches, Apple Watch bands and more. Looking for more Black Friday deals and sales? CBS Essentials has you covered with early Black Friday guides, whether you're shopping at the best deals at Walmart, the best deals at Amazon, the best deals at Best Buy, the best deals at Target or just looking for a roundup of the best deals right now.

Keep reading to check out the best Black Friday deals on watches right now.

Tissot PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch: $425

Nordstrom

This race-car-inspired watch by Tissot features floating indexes, a brushed dial and a minute-marked and a carbon-fiber bezel. It's more than half off at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale right now.

Tissot PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, $425 (regularly $895)

Casio black dive-style sport watch: $40

Walmart

With its black resin band and stainless steel case, this ocean-inspired Casio watch has a classic and stylish appeal.

Casio black dive-style sport watch, $40 (regularly $70)

Apple Watch Series 5 (cellular): $459

Amazon

Made for all the ways you exercise, the Apple Watch Series 5 has built-in GPS and is swimproof. At nearly a $300 discount, this watch is at its lowest price of the month right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 (cellular), $459 (regularly $749)

Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack: $16

Oyodss via Amazon

These silicone sport-watch bands work with most Apple Watches and will freshen up the look of your smart watch. This pack includes five watch bands in a variety of colors, and makes a great add-on gift.

Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack, $16 (regularly $20)

Karli three-hand watch: $77

Fossil

With its sparkling gem accents, this three-hand watch will add a twinkle to your wrist.

Karli three-hand watch, $77 (regularly $109)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic: $165

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic features a physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of a classic wristwatch, blending smart watch and traditional timepiece elements. You can save on a Galaxy Watch4 Classic at Samsung's early Black Friday sale right now. (You can bring the price down even lower with an eligible trade-in.)

Galaxy Watch4 Classic, $165 (regularly $400)

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch: $19

Disney via Amazon

This Disney Time Teacher watch is designed to help kids learn to read analog clocks with the help of their favorite Disney princesses. The watch is scratch- and water-resistant and comes equipped with a fabric-fastened nylon strap.

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch, $19 (regularly $25)

Disney Mickey and Minnie watch: $40

Disney via Amazon

This watch is for Disney lovers who don't need assistance reading the time. You can save $10 on this watch, which features a Mickey and Minnie portrait against a sleek face set with roman numerals.

Disney Mickey and Minnie watch, $40 (regularly $50)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $200

Best Buy

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is equipped with built-in GPS and playlist capabilities, and can monitor body energy levels, sleep and more. Grab this smart watch for $150 off at Best Buy right now.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, $200 (regularly $350)

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch: $101

Fossil

This shiny Fenmore watch will make a great accessory to any wardrobe, and is on sale for less than one-third of its original price.

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch, $101 (originally $169)

Movado ultra slim watch: $377

Walmart

This chic timepiece is crafted with stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Movado ultra slim watch, $377 (regularly $795)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $200

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch makes a sleek and stylish tech companion, with features such as fitness tracking and health monitoring. Save $50 on this smartwatch at Samsung's Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, $200 (regularly $250)

His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set: $167

Fossil

These matching watches make a timeless, fashionable and budget-friendly gift.

His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set, $167 (regularly $279)

