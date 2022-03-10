Best Apple iPhone 13 cases roundup: Where to buy phone cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new iPhone 13s require different phone cases than the iPhone 12, so pick up one of these options from Case-Mate, OtterBox or Nomad. Case-Mate/OtterBox/Nomad

If you own an Apple iPhone 13, you should own a case to protect it. Not only will a new case protect your pricey new smartphone from cracks, drops, water and bacteria, but it can show off your personal style.

We've found some of the best Apple iPhone 13 cases out there right now for every Apple iPhone 13 size, including Pro, Pro Max and Mini.

Top products in this article:

Best shatter-proof iPhone 13 case: OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series case, $40 and up

Best Apple iPhone 13 case deal: Apple iPhone 13 leather case with MagSafe, $40 (regularly $60)

There's no need to worry that your new iPhone 13 case won't fit your phone. OtterBox, Casetify, Case-Mate and more trusted iPhone case manufacturers have cases available that fit the unique design of the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini phones. (Note: Some small design changes in the new models will render iPhone 12 cases incompatible.)

Ahead, you'll find a wide variety of Apple iPhone 13 phone cases that are fashionable and functional. These cases offer varying levels of protection and different designs, from simple to statement.

Apple leather case with MagSafe

Apple via Amazon

The leather on this Apple-brand phone case develops a natural patina over time. It has built-in magnets to align with compatible MagSafe accessories. The case is also wireless charger compatible and comes in a variety of colors.

You can save up to $20 on this official Apple case at Amazon right now.

Apple iPhone 13 leather case with MagSafe, $40 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro leather case with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max leather case with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

Apple iPhone 13 mini leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe

Amazon

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are compatible with this leather wallet from Apple. Less of a case and more of a convenient add-on, the Apple leather wallet has built-in magnets that snap it onto your phone. It comes in five colors.

Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe, $48 (regularly $60)

OtterBox Defender Series Pro case

OtterBox

If you're looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case exterior against common bacteria, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this case in four colors.

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series case, $40

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Pro case, $60

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Pro Max case, $55

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Mini case, $40

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13

Allytech via Walmart

Protect the information on your phone with the Allytech anti-peep magnetic case and protective phone screen. Only you will be able to see your screen clearly when looking directly at your phone. People standing beside you won't be able to read your screen, the protective phone screen gives the illusion that your screen is dark.

The case features full-body metal frame protection and an anti-drop, shock absorption design. The iPhone accessory is available online now for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The case is available in a wide variety of colors.

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13, $17 (regularly $33)

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13 Pro, $17 (regularly $33)

Allytech anti-peep magnetic case for iPhone 13 Pro Max, $17 (regularly $33)

Case-mate Pelican Voyager



If you're someone who tends to drop their phone, consider the Pelican Voyager. Case-mate claims to have tested the phone to military specifications to survive multiple drops. The Pelican Voyager features four levels of durable plastic and its edges are rimmed with energy-absorbing rubber.

Plus, a clear phone case is always timeless.

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Pro, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Pro Max, $60

Case-mate Pelican Voyager iPhone 13 Mini, $45

Casetify Paint by Poketo case

Casetify

This Casetify case, a collaboration with Poketo, is covered in paint strokes in a pleasing color combination. It offers 6.6-foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that reduces impact by 95%. It has an anti-microbial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria and supports wireless charging. Plus, it's eco-friendly: The case is made with 65% recycled materials (such as repurposed phone cases and manufacturing scraps).

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 case, $50

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro case, $55

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $60

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background case

Casetify

Embrace the terrazzo trend with this opaque Casteify case. It has all the same shock-absorbing and microbial features as the Poketo Casetify case above.

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 case, $50

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro case, $55

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $60

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue case

This anti-scratch case, sporting Rifle Paper Co.'s beautiful floral print, allows the color of your phone to shine through -- a really nice feature if you're picking up the new sierra blue iPhone 13. It offers 10-foot drop protection, has built-in antimicrobial protection and is compatible with wireless charging.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Case-Mate Karat Marble case

If a bit of glam is what you're after, pick up this faux-marble-and-gold Case-Mate case. It's semi-opaque and has the same drop protection, anti-microbial treatment and wireless charging support as the Case-Mate case above.

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 mini case, $50

Nomad Sport case

Nomad

This minimalist case from Nomad has a high-gloss finish and comes in four colors, including this ash green. It offers six-foot drop protection and has a grippy, protective bumper. It's MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 mini case, $40

60Sonix Agate case

Sonix

This marbled Sonix case looks especially nice on a white iPhone. An antimicrobial agent is mixed into the plastic during the production of these cases, meaning it will never wear off. This case has many protective features, such as grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper around the camera hole and 10-foot drop protection.

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 case, $35

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 Pro case, $35

Sonix Agate iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $35

