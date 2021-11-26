The best Black Friday daily deals: These 38 sales expire at midnight tonight
Black Friday is finally here -- there are a ton of great Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only on the actual day of Black Friday.
While there have been a number of solid deals all season long, retailers have seriously upped their daily deal game for the actual day of Black Friday. Amazon, especially, is loaded with great deals that expire at midnight tonight -- so many deals, in fact, that we had to break down the deals into sections below. (You can jump straight to Amazon's Black Friday daily deals page by tapping the button below.)
Not to be outdone, Best Buy also has a tempting slate of daily deals, including a 70" TCL 4K smart TV for $550 and an Insignia air fryer for just $30 (a savings of $70).
And if you're looking for a daily deal at Target, we found one: Today you can get up to 30% off Winky Lux cosmetics. That sounds like a pretty good deal, but you can actually do better: You can get 40% off if you buy direct from Winky Lux.
These Amazon fashion deals expire today
There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST), Friday, Nov. 26.
- Get up to 30% off Adidas footwear, apparel and accessories Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel and accessories Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 30% off Colorfulkoala yoga leggings, shorts and joggers Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 35% off Dockers Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 35% off C9 Champion apparel Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 40% off Levi's jeans, jackets and more Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 40% off Calvin Klein underwear and bras Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 50% off Lands' End apparel and outerwear Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 55% off watches from Citizen, Invicta, Anne Klein and more Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft Full-Length Yoga Pants: $16
What's so special about these 80% nylon, 20% spandex women's yoga pants by Colorfulkoala, available in 14 colors? Amazon reviewers rave about them (rating them 4.4 stars), saying they're comparable in quality and feel to $100 Align leggings from Lululemon, but cost a fraction of the price. And they're even cheaper today!
But don't delay: This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).
Colorfulkoala Women's Full-Length Yoga Pants, $16 (regularly $23)
Colorfulkoala Women's 7/8 Length Yoga Pants, $18 (regularly $25)
These Amazon tech deals expire today
Amazon has had great deals on tech all month long, from discounts on the Echo Show to discounts on Amazon Fire tablets. But the following tech deals are only good today.
- Get up to 30% off Tile Bluetooth trackers Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 40% off Corsair and Logitech gaming headphones, mice, keyboards and mics Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 46% off Shark robot, cordless and upright vacuums Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 56% off Anker portable chargers and charging accessories Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get up to 58% off AeroGarden indoor growing kits Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get a Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi 2-pack for $209 (regularly $299) Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
- Get a DJI Mavic Drone FlyCam Quadcopter camera drone for $299 (regularly $499) Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 26
Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: $170
Save big on Beats Studio3 headphones at Amazon, today only. The headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling, Apple's W1 chip for reliable Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery that lasts for up 22 hours on a single charge. Choose from 7 colors. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $170 (regularly $330)
These Amazon toy deals expire today
You can put twice the Christmas presents under the tree for kids this year if you shop at Amazon: The company is currently offering up to 50% off some of the hottest toys of 2021, from TeeTurtle plushes to Hatchimals to red-hot L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.
Like the fashion deals in the previous section, these toy deals expire tonight (Nov. 26) at midnight PST.
- Get up to 30% off Exploding Kittens and other games
- Get up to 30% off Fortnite, Pokemon, Roblox and more action figures and collectibles
Mini Brands Collector's Kit (3 capsules):
One of the hottest trends in toys this year are unboxing experiences -- that is, toys with a surprise reveal. And that's what Mini Brands are all about: There are over 70 miniatures of products from popular brands to collect. Will your pack include one of the rare metallic or glow-in-the-dark minis -- or even one of the super-rare gold minis?
This Mini Brands Collector's Kit pack includes three capsules which contain five minis each. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).
Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 1), $20 (regularly $28)
Mini Brands Collector's Kit (Series 2), $20 (regularly $29)
TeeTurtle reversible plushies: $10
What's a TeeTurtle? It's a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There's no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above ... or a reversible wolf. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).
TeeTurtle reversible plush octopus, $10 (regularly $15)
TeeTurtle reversible plush wolf, $10 (regularly $15)
Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack): $14
This carton contains 12 Hatchimals -- 8 in-egg, and 4 out-of-egg -- along with 12 pairs of glittery mix-and-match wings. Like with Mini Brands and LOL Surprise! dolls, you won't know exactly what Hatchimals the carton contains until the eggs are opened. This deal expires midnight PST tonight (Nov. 26).
Hatchimals Wilder Wings (12 pack), $14 (regularly $20)
These Best Buy deals expire today
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).
- 13" Surface Pro X with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, $780 (regularly $900) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- 50" Toshiba C350 LED 4K Fire TV, $300 (regularly $470) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Insignia 8-bottle wine cooler in stainless steel, $108 (regularly $150) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Insignia 3.4-quart air fryer, $30 (regularly $100) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, $950 (regularly $1,600) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Cuisinart 12-piece cookware set, $100 (regularly $300) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Bella Pro Series Espresso and Drip Coffee Maker, $100 (regularly $200) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Bella Pro Series 2-pound Bread Maker, $50 (regularly $150) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Hover-1 foldable electric scooter for kids, $150 (regularly $180) Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
- Save 60% on Insignia batteries Deal expires midnight CST, Nov. 26
70" TCL 4 Series LED 4K TV with AndroidTV: $550
Get a big screen for not a lot of green at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Now through midnight on Black Friday, you can pick up a 70-inch TCL -- an upstart brand known for high quality and low prices -- for just $550.
70" TCL 4 Series LED 4K TV with AndroidTV: $550 (regularly $830)
14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen laptop: $600
Here's a solid Black Friday deal on a mid-range laptop: Best Buy is offering a Dell Inspiron 5410 laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD memory for just $600, a savings of $200. But hurry, this deal expires at midnight CST tonight.
14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen (256GB), $600 (regularly $800)
Or, if you want an even more powerful laptop, you can upgrade to a Dell Inspiron 5410 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD memory for just $200 more.
14" Dell Inspiron 5410 two-in-one touchscreen (512GB), $800 (regularly $1,000)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Early Black Friday TV deals, plus how to buy a TV online right now
- Early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, Bose and other great headphones and earbuds
- Walmart Black Friday: Here's when the next deals drop, PS5 included
- Best Buy early Black Friday sale: Chromebooks, Apple AirPods and more deals happening this week
- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is happening now and here are our favorite deals
for more features.