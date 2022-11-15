Best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Tons of popular Amazon devices are on sale now during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. For a limited time, you can score major discounts on Amazon Fire smart TVs and streaming devices, Ring alarms, Kindle bundles and more.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Whether you're looking to add a new streaming or smart home device to your home or shopping for the perfect holiday gift, you'll want to check out these Amazon device deals. Right now, Amazon is offering several of its most popular devices, including the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick, for up to 50 percent off.

We anticipate that Amazon will put even more top-rated Amazon devices on sale as Black Friday approaches, so be sure to keep checking back for more great deals on Kindles, Amazon Fire TVs and more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: Starting $450

Amazon



The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $450 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: Save $200

Amazon

You can also score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now, you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Amazon Echo Buds 2: $70 (reduced from $120)

Amazon

Echo Buds are premium earbuds with great sound and a more budget-friendly price tag. They offer many of the same features as the Apple AirPods Pro, including noise cancellation (with pass-through mode) and IPX4 water resistance. A hands-free Amazon Alexa voice assistant is built in too.

Amazon Echo Buds 2, $70 (reduced from $120)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: Save $95



This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $290 (reduced from $385)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $70 (save $95)

The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

Amazon Echo Auto: $15 (save $35)

Amazon

Installing an Amazon Echo Auto is an easy and affordable way to make older cars feel more updated. The device allows you to use voice control with Alexa to play music, ask for directions, check the weather and more. It can connect through auxiliary input or your smartphone's Bluetooth connection.

When you purchase the Amazon Echo Auto now, you can also get six free months of Amazon Music.

Amazon Echo Auto, $15 (reduced from $50)

Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle: $170

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle comes with an ad-supported 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite, a fabric cover and a power adapter.

Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle (with ads), $170 (reduced from $190)

For a modest increase in price, you can get the ad-free version.

Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle (ad-free), $190 (reduced from $210)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $290

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (32 GB), $320 (reduced from $350)

