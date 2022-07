Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best yoga pants deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. Score great deals on yoga pants, including the much-buzzed-about, Lululemon-lookalike Colorfulkoala leggings and faux leather Spanx leggings on sale right now. Keep reading to check out our top picks of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on yoga pants and leggings.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts, $20 (reduced from $35)

Spanx faux leather moto leggings, large (very black), $139 (reduced from $150)

Lululemon makes a number of great yoga pants. Lululemon's bestselling Align leggings, which come in multiple lengths and colors, are a reader favorite. But with a starting price of $98, Lululemon leggings aren't necessarily in everyone's budget. That's where these top-rated yoga pant picks from Amazon come in: They're loved by reviewers who want the Lululemon look, but don't want the Lululemon price tag.

Below, the best deals on yoga pants on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're seeking yoga pants with pockets or biker shorts, there's a deal for you ahead. Note that pricing varies by color and size on Amazon. We've listed the lowest price available for the colors pictured below.

(If you'd rather read more about Lululemon leggings, check out our article on the best athleisure pieces to buy at Lululemon right now.)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Spanx faux leather moto leggings: $139 and up

Amazon

Combine chic style and comfort with these faux leather moto leggings from Spanx. Select sizes and colors are currently up to $11 off, including the color pictured in a size large.

Spanx faux leather moto leggings, large (very black), $139 (reduced from $150)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted yoga pants 7/8 length

Amazon

Colorfulkoala's 7/8-length style with pockets isn't currently on sale, but still offers a great value. Choose from 36 colors and prints in these buttery soft leggings with a comfortable seamless waistband.

Colorfulkoala high-waisted yoga pants 7/8 length, $25 and up

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts: $20



Amazon

Choose from four colors and two lengths in these high-waisted biker shorts that come in standard and plus sizes. These biker shorts have two pockets and are made of a moisture-wicking material.

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts, $20 (reduced from $35)

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket: $24

Amazon

Try out the cross-waist legging trend with these leggings that come in a range of colors, inseams, and in standard or plus sizes, offering you an ideal fit. They have a hidden waistband pocket and are moisture-wicking.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket, $24 (reduced from $44)

High-waisted seamless workout set: $20 and up

Amazon

This seamless matching workout set is breathable and made with quick-drying fabric. The bra top has removable padding and the high-waisted bike shorts provide some tummy control.

"I have worn these many times since I bought them and I LOVE them! They are very comfortable, flattering, and are not see through when you bend over," a reviewer raved. "They are really great and I will buy in more colors!"

Available in 15 colors. Prices vary based on size and color. The price listed below is for the green workout in a size medium.

High-waisted seamless workout set, medium (green) $20 (reduced from $40)

Skechers Go Walk high-waisted legging: $20

Amazon

These high-waisted Sketchers leggings come in 24 colors and in standard and plus sizes. They have a cotton-like feel and an exterior side pocket.

Skechers Go Walk high-waisted legging, $20 (reduced from $24)

Pudolla men's cotton yoga sweatpants: $34

Amazon

These breathable men's yoga sweatpants have a drawstring closure, plus two side pockets and one pocket in the back. Choose from 12 colors.

Pudolla men's cotton yoga sweatpants, $34 (reduced from $43)

Phisockat high-waisted yoga pants with pockets: $15

Amazon

These high-waisted yoga pants with pockets come in 33 colors and prints, and in standard and plus sizes. Their waistbands offer tummy control and they're moisture-wicking.

Phisockat high-waisted yoga pants with pockets, $15 (reduced from $28)

Laslulu scrunch leggings: $10

Amazon

Try the booty-scrunch legging trend with these Laslulu leggings available on Amazon in five colors. They're moisture-wicking and have accents that accentuate curves.

Laslulu scrunch leggings, $10 and up (reduced from $25)

Hartpor men's joggers: $30

Amazon

These men's yoga joggers have a drawstring closure and two side pockets, plus one back pocket. They're made of cotton and spandex and come in seven colors.

Hartpor men's joggers, $30 (reduced from $33)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:

Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers: