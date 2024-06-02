Shooting in Ohio kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, police say

An early morning shooting in Ohio killed one person and injured at least two dozen people, some critically, police said.

Shots were reported in a street in the city of Akron early Sunday just after midnight and multiple victims were hit by the gunfire, police said. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, told the Associated Press on Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims with one deceased. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that police found dozens of bullet casings and one gun at the scene. The station reported the victim was a 27-year-old man.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.