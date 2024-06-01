How to watch the Concacaf Champions Cup finals tonight: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Saturday night plans are set as the Concacaf Champions Cup finals are scheduled for today. Pachuca faces the Columbia Crew for a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Concacaf Champions Cup finals tonight.

How and when to watch the the Concacaf Champions Cup finals

The Concacaf Champions Cup finals are scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. PT). The match will air on FS1 and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Concacaf Champions Cup finals without cable

While most cable packages include FS1, it's easy to watch tonight's match if FS1 isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's match is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to FS1, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. We recommend leveling up your coverage to include ESPN with the Orange + Blue tier plan.

The Blue tier normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a $25-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $20. The Orange + Blue Tier plan is currently $35 for the first month and $60 after that. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local ABC, NBC, Fox, FS1, USA and ESPN.

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the Concacaf Champions Cup finals on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the match without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to soccer, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month at $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo lookback.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the match with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch top-tier sports on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Which teams are playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup finals?

Pachuca faces Columbia Crew for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup finals.

Where are the Concacaf Champions Cup finals?

Tonight's match is scheduled to be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.