How to watch the Toyota 200 NASCAR race today: Livestream options, more

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heats up this weekend with the 2024 Toyota 200. Find how and when to watch the Toyota 200 live from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, IL.

How and when to watch the Toyota 200 NASCAR race

The Toyota 200 NASCAR race is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT). The race will air on Fox and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Toyota 200 NASCAR race without cable

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch NASCAR in 2024 if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. We recommend leveling up your coverage to include ESPN with the Orange + Blue tier plan.

The Blue tier normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a $25-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $20. The Orange + Blue Tier plan is currently $35 for the first month and $60 after that. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local ABC,NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available) and ESPN.

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch all NASCAR Truck Series races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR races, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month at $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo lookback.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch NASCAR races live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch NASCAR on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NASCAR without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

What is the Nascar Crastsman Truck Series?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is a pickup truck racing series, the only NASCAR division to race production pickup truck-based stock cars. One of three NASCAR divisions, the NASCAR Truck Series ranks third behind the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity series and the top level NASCAR Cup Series.

