Climate change is killing summer oysters, study finds A recent study from the University of Washington suggests that rising summer temperatures threaten triploid oysters, specifically bred in the 1970s to be more resilient to harsher environments. Despite that, researchers found that triploids die nearly 2.5 times faster than other oysters when under heat stress. Neil Thompson, geneticist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, joins CBS News to unpack the findings.